November 18, 2021

Moon lighting: partial lunar eclipse to be longest since 1440

Moon lighting: sky-watchers are preparing for the longest lunar eclipse in almost 600 years
Moon lighting: sky-watchers are preparing for the longest lunar eclipse in almost 600 years.

The longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years, which will bathe the Moon in red, will be visible Thursday and Friday for a big slice of humanity.

The celestial show will see the Moon almost completely cast in as it moves behind the Earth, reddening 99 percent of its face.

The spectacle will be visible for all of North America, as well as parts of South America, Polynesia, Australia and northeast Asia.

Space scientists say sky-watchers in those parts who are blessed with a cloud-free view will see a slight dimming of the Moon from 0602 GMT Friday as it enters Earth's penumbra—the outer shadow.

An hour later it will appear as if someone has taken a giant bite out of the lunar disc as it starts to pass into the umbra—the full shadow.

By 0845 GMT the Moon will appear red, with the most vivid coloring visible at peak eclipse 18 minutes later.

The whole process then goes into reverse as the Moon slithers out of shadow and carries on its endless journey around our planet.

The dramatic red is caused by a phenomenon known as "Rayleigh scattering", where the shorter blue lightwaves from the Sun are dispersed by particles in the Earth's atmosphere.

Red lightwaves, which are longer, pass easily through these particles.

"The more dust or clouds in Earth's atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the Moon will appear," a NASA website explains.

"It's as if all the world's sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the Moon."

From the moment the eclipse proper begins—when the Moon enters the Earth's shadow—to when it ends will take more than three hours and 28 minutes.

That is the longest partial eclipse since 1440—around the time Johannes Gutenberg invented his —and won't be beaten until the far-off future of 2669.

The good news for Moonwatchers, however, is that they won't have to wait that long for another show—there will be a longer on November 8 next year, NASA says.

And even better news for anyone wanting to watch is that no special equipment is necessary, unlike for solar eclipses.

Binoculars, telescopes or the will give a decent view of the spectacle—as long as the weather here on Earth plays ball.

Explore further

The longest lunar eclipse in centuries will happen this week, NASA says

© 2021 AFP

Citation: Moon lighting: partial lunar eclipse to be longest since 1440 (2021, November 18) retrieved 18 November 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-11-moon-partial-lunar-eclipse-longest.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
39 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

4 hours ago

Level of details in prime focus vs eyepiece images

22 hours ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Nov 16, 2021

Question about Kuiper belt

Nov 12, 2021

Temperature of gas in a cluster

Nov 12, 2021

Reading Paper on Earth Occultation Technique

Nov 10, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)