November 12, 2021

An 'earthgrazer' flew 'a whopping 186 miles' over two states, then vanished, NASA says

by Mark Price, The Charlotte Observer

meteor
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A space object with an intimidating name—"earthgrazer"—zoomed over Georgia and Alabama this week, offering witnesses a glimpse of something rare, NASA says.

"Earthgrazers" are fireball with a trajectory so shallow that they skim long distances across the , NASA says.

"Very rarely, they even 'bounce off' the and head back out into space," NASA Meteor Watch wrote on Facebook.

The fireball appeared Tuesday, Nov. 9, around 6:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, officials say, and was "detected by three NASA meteor cameras in the region."

It entered the atmosphere "at a very shallow angle—only 5 degrees from the horizontal."

In fact, it was flying for so long that NASA had to recalculate its data to determine how far it traveled across the planet.

"The meteor was first seen at an altitude of 55 miles above the Georgia town of Taylorsville, moving northwest at 38,500 miles per hour," NASA says. Taylorsville is about 55 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

"Its path was so long that our automated software could not handle all the data. So we ran another analysis code this morning (Nov. 10) and discovered that the fireball traveled ... a whopping 186 miles through the air," according to NASA. "The revised calculations put the end point 34 miles above the town of Lutts, in southern Tennessee."

It was "a rare meteor for those fortunate enough to see it," NASA officials say.

An overcast sky in the region blocked the view for many people, and also foiled attempts to estimate the size of the rock, officials say.

Scientists believe it was "a small fragment of an asteroid burning up."

NASA says an uptick in meteor sightings is expected annually between September and November as the planet "passes through a broad stream of debris left by Comet Encke." The debris travels as fast as 65,000 mph as it "burns up" in the atmosphere.

Explore further

Fireball! Meteor going 45,000 mph lights up Pennsylvania sky

©2021 The Charlotte Observer. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: An 'earthgrazer' flew 'a whopping 186 miles' over two states, then vanished, NASA says (2021, November 12) retrieved 12 November 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-11-earthgrazer-flew-whopping-miles-states.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
35 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

2 hours ago

Question about Kuiper belt

3 hours ago

Temperature of gas in a cluster

13 hours ago

Reading Paper on Earth Occultation Technique

Nov 10, 2021

Level of details in prime focus vs eyepiece images

Nov 10, 2021

Maximum mass of a neutron star

Nov 09, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)