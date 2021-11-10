November 10, 2021

Climate talks draft agreement expresses 'alarm and concern'

by Seth Borenstein and Frank Jordans

Little Amal, a 3.5m puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee, crosses the Millennium Bridge near the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow has entered it's second week as leaders from around the world, are gathering in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. Credit: AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

Negotiators at the United Nations climate talks are considering a draft decision that highlights "alarm and concern" about global warming the planet already is experiencing and continues to call on the world to cut about half of its emissions of heat-trapping gases by 2030.

The early version of the cover decision released Wednesday at the climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, doesn't provide specific agreements on the three major goals that the U.N. set going into the talks.

It does mention the need to cut emissions by 45% by 2030 from 2010 levels and achieve "net-zero" by mid-century. Doing so requires countries to pump only as much greenhouse gas into the atmosphere as can be absorbed again through natural or artificial means.

The draft decision calls on countries to "accelerate the phasing out of coal and subsidies for ," but makes no explicit reference to ending the use of oil and gas.

The draft also acknowledges "with regret" that rich nations have failed to live up to their pledge of providing $100 billion a year in by 2020 to help poor nations dead with global warming.

The draft reaffirms the goals set in Paris in 2015 of limiting warming to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times, with a more stringent target of trying to keep to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) preferred.

    John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate looks at his watch during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow has entered it's second week as leaders from around the world, are gathering in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. Credit: AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali
    Former U.S. President Barack Obama and John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate applaud members of the US delegation at the US Center at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow has entered it's second week as leaders from around the world, are gathering in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. Credit: AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

Highlighting the challenge of meeting those goals, the document "expresses alarm and concern that human activities have caused around 1.1 C (2 F) of to date and that impacts are already being felt in every region."

Separate draft proposals were also released on other issues being debated at the talks, including rules for international carbon markets and the frequency by which countries have to report on their efforts.

Whatever comes out of the meeting in Glasgow has to be unanimously approved by nearly 200 nations attending the negotiations.

