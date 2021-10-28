October 28, 2021

Violence and mental health are likely to get worse in a warming world

by Mary Zhang, Dann Mitchell and Vikki Thompson, The Conversation

Violence and mental health are likely to get worse in a warming world
This map shows the projected changes in daily temperature extremes at 1.5°C of global warming compared to the pre-industrial period (since 1861). Author provided

Extreme weather has been the cause of some of the biggest public health crises across the world in recent years. In many cases, these have been enhanced by human-induced climate change. For instance, in 2003, high summer temperatures in Europe were believed to cause 50,000 to 70,000 excess deaths across 16 European countries.

Globally, it's been estimated that a total of 296,000 deaths over the past two decades have been related to heat.

But heat doesn't just affect . It can have equally serious effects on mental health conditions. Research has shown that rising temperatures are associated with an increase in suicides and in violent behaviour, as well as exacerbating mood and anxiety disorders.

Studies in England and Wales conducted between 1993 and 2003 have revealed that, when temperatures were above 18°C, every 1°C rise in temperature was associated with a 3.8% increased risk of suicide across the population.

Between 1996 and 2013 in Finland, every 1°C increase in accounted for a 1.7% increase in violent crime across the country. It has even been estimated that 1.2 million more assaults might occur in the United States between 2010 to 2099 than would without .

The association between high temperatures and mental is an active area of research. Scientists have found that some health consequences of increased heat, like disturbed sleep and levels of serotonin—a hormone critical for adjusting our feelings, emotions and behaviours—might play a role in triggering the appearance of .

Sleep deprivation often occurs during heatwaves, which then may lead to frustration, irritability, impulsive behaviours and even violence.

Extreme temperatures, such as those observed during heatwaves, are also found to be associated with some forms of dementia and disturbed mental health states, especially for those who are already in vulnerable conditions such as psychiatric patients.

And low levels of serotonin are associated with depression, anxiety, impulsivity, aggression and occurrence of violent incidents.

Violence and mental health are likely to get worse in a warming world
Cities are often hotter than rural regions, exacerbating negative mental health effects caused by heat. Credit: PedroFigueras/Pixabay

Implications

In the future, heatwaves will be hotter and last longer. Temperature records are likely to be broken ever more frequently as the world continues to warm. In north-west Asia, for example, temperatures could increase by 8.4°C by 2100.

A world that is on average 1.5°C warmer will see many average regional temperatures rise by more than this. This problem is compounded as the population—and therefore the number of people living in cities—increases. By 2050, it is projected that two thirds of the world's population will live in .

Urban environments are known to be warmer than their rural surroundings, a phenomenon known as the "urban heat island". Climate projections show not only that cities will warm faster than rural areas, but that this effect is increased at night. This may further exacerbate the effects of heat extremes on our sleep.

Both adaptation to and mitigation of climate change will be necessary to lessen these potentially devastating effects as much as possible.

Options for adapting our lives to a could include increasing air circulation within buildings and adjusted work hours in times of extreme heat. Paris, for example, has already created a network of "cool islands": green and blue spaces such as parks, ponds and swimming pools which provide places to seek refuge from the heat.

Most simply, educating people on the potential impacts of heat on mental health, aggression and violence—allowing them to understand exactly why it is so important to support initiatives that help keep our planet cool—could support better mental health at the same time as fighting the climate crisis.

Provided by The Conversation

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.The Conversation

Citation: Violence and mental health are likely to get worse in a warming world (2021, October 28) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-violence-mental-health-worse-world.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Extreme heat warning: what first-ever Met Office alert means
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)