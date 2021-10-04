October 4, 2021

A look back into record-breaking 2020 mei-yu rainfall and flooding throughout China

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

flood river
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

During summer 2020, heavy precipitation affected a significant portion of China and East and South Asia. The Yangtze River basin bore the brunt of extensive flooding, which caused loss of lives, considerable property damage and prompted millions of people to move to higher ground. To better understand why annual "mei-yu" conditions began earlier and ended later than normal, Dr. Ambrogio Volonté and his team from the University of Reading focused on specific atmospheric dynamics throughout China's Yangtze River region that contributed to such an unusual season. They have just published their research and findings in in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences.

"The amount of rainfall in June and July 2020 in the basin was higher than in the previous 20 years, and anomalously high in most sub-basins, with similar results applying to river discharge," said Dr. Mark Muetzelfeldt, a main contributor in Volonté's study.

Results show that the East Asian Summer Monsoon front played a dominant role bringing frequent persistent precipitation to the Yangtze River basin. Typically, the front progresses farther north during . However, in 2020, the front stalled south of its usual position, leading to a longer mei-yu season with several multi-day rain events throughout most of the river valley.

Researchers analyzed two 5-day episodes during this extended mei-yu season. Warm monsoonal and cool continental air masses frequently converged over the region, as suggested by the unusual frontal position. Upper air circulation also played a role, with pattern variations affecting the air moving toward the front at lower levels. This caused the two heavy rain events to develop with different intensity and in different locations along the river valley.

The full study provides more in-depth statistics resulting from the historic 2020 mei-yu rainfall. Researchers also showcase several analysis tools that they developed specifically to study similar high-precipitation seasonal events.

Explore further

The dynamics behind the exceptional summer 2020 Yangtze River rainfall projections
More information: Ambrogio Volonté et al, Magnitude, Scale, and Dynamics of the 2020 Mei-yu Rains and Floods over China, Advances in Atmospheric Sciences (2021). DOI: 10.1007/s00376-021-1085-z
Journal information: Advances in Atmospheric Sciences

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: A look back into record-breaking 2020 mei-yu rainfall and flooding throughout China (2021, October 4) retrieved 4 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-record-breaking-mei-yu-rainfall-china.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)