October 14, 2021

Prince William tells space tourists: fix Earth instead

Britain's Prince William visits a London school to promote the 'Generation Earthshot' educational initiative
Britain's Prince William visits a London school to promote the 'Generation Earthshot' educational initiative.

Britain's Prince William has launched an attack on space tourism, urging more attention on problems closer to home ahead of the COP26 climate summit.

The comments by Queen Elizabeth II's grandson were airing in a BBC interview later Thursday, a day after "Star Trek" star William Shatner became a real space traveller on Blue Origin's second crewed mission.

The mission replayed the company's maiden human flight in July, which included its founder Jeff Bezos of Amazon and was seen as a breakthrough for the emerging sector.

But Prince William said: "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live."

Virgin Galactic, which offers a similar experience of a few minutes' weightlessness and a view of the Earth's curvature from the cosmos, launched its founder Richard Branson in July, a few days before Bezos.

William was speaking ahead of the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on Sunday, his initiative to honour those working on environmental solutions.

Looking ahead to the COP26 summit in Glasgow, which begins on October 31, he warned against "clever speak, clever words, but not enough action".

'Ahead of the curve'

"It would be an absolute disaster if (son) George is sat here talking to you... in like 30 years' time, still saying the same thing, because by then we will be too late."

William's father Prince Charles, a lifelong environmentalist, has also spoken out on the need for action from the leaders rather than words in the buildup to the UN climate summit.

"He's had a really rough ride on that, and I think you know he's been proven to being well ahead of the curve, well beyond his time in warning about some of these dangers," William said.

"But it shouldn't be that there's a third generation now coming along having to ramp it up even more."

Queen Elizabeth, Charles and William are all due to attend events at the two-week summit.

The gathering will try to persuade major developing economies to do more to cut their , and get the rich world to cough up billions more to help adapt to climate change.

"I want the things that I've enjoyed -– the outdoor life, nature, the environment -– I want that to be there for my children, and not just my children but everyone else's children," William said.

"If we're not careful we're robbing from our children's future through what we do now. And I think that's not fair."

Explore further

'It was unbelievable': Star Trek's Shatner becomes real life astronaut

© 2021 AFP

Citation: Prince William tells space tourists: fix Earth instead (2021, October 14) retrieved 14 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-prince-william-space-tourists-earth.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Visit to Hayden Planaterium

5 hours ago

Level of details in prime focus vs eyepiece images

5 hours ago

Issue with Stellarium: transit of Venus (find the parallax)

Oct 12, 2021

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Oct 12, 2021

Better than Mars Colonization in many aspects.

Oct 12, 2021

Simulation debugging for Apollo Lunar Landing

Oct 11, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)