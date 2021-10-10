October 10, 2021

Blue Origin delays William Shatner's space flight

William Shatner (pictured September 2017), who played Captain James T. Kirk in the cult classic TV series &quot;Star Trek,&quot;
William Shatner (pictured September 2017), who played Captain James T. Kirk in the cult classic TV series "Star Trek," is set to become the first member of the iconic show's cast to journey to the final frontier as a guest aboard a Blue Origin rocket.

Blue Origin announced Sunday it was delaying an upcoming flight set to carry actor William Shatner to space due to anticipated winds.

Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk in the cult classic TV series "Star Trek," is due to become the first member of the iconic show's cast to journey to the final frontier as a guest aboard a Blue Origin suborbital rocket.

His history-making flight was scheduled for October 12.

But "due to forecasted winds on Tuesday, October 12, Blue Origin's mission operations team has made the decision to delay the launch of NS-18 and is now targeting Wednesday, October 13," a spokeswoman said in a statement.

The new flight is scheduled for 8:30 am (1330 GMT).

Shatner, 90, will be the oldest person ever to go to space.

His trip will take him and the NS-18 rocket crew just beyond the Karman line, 62 miles (100 kilometers) high, where they will experience four minutes of weightlessness and gaze out at the curvature of the planet.

Blue Origin's decision to invite one of the most recognizable galaxy-faring characters from for its second crewed has helped maintain excitement around the nascent tourism sector.

For fans, the 10-minute hop from a West Texas base back to Earth will be a fitting coda for a pop culture phenomenon that inspired generations of astronauts.

Explore further

Blue Origin unveils next flight, TMZ says Captain Kirk to be aboard

© 2021 AFP

Citation: Blue Origin delays William Shatner's space flight (2021, October 10) retrieved 10 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-blue-william-shatner-space-flight.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
33 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

3 hours ago

Level of details in prime focus vs eyepiece images

12 hours ago

Issue with Stellarium: transit of Venus (find the parallax)

14 hours ago

Simulation debugging for Apollo Lunar Landing

17 hours ago

Star appearing to move ping pong like rapidly

Oct 09, 2021

Composition of Jupiter

Oct 07, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)