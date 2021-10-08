October 8, 2021 report

An electrolyte design strategy for making divalent metal batteries

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

An electrolyte design strategy for making divalent metal batteries
Battery electrolytes using amine-based chelants solvating divalent cations demonstrated stable and highly reversible plating/stripping of Mg metal as illustrated by the scanning electron microscopy (SEM) image of the cycled Mg anode shown on a left together with a representative solvation shell of the Mg2+ cation. The same electrolyte showed reversible intercalation/ deintercalation into a high voltage metal oxide cathodes such as Mg0.15MnO2 (shown on a right). Batteries consisting of magnesium metal coupled with Mg0.15MnO2 cathode reached an energy density of 420 Wh kg-1 at electrode level. Credit: Nina Borodin, Singyuk Hou, Xiao Ji

A team of researchers working at the University of Maryland has developed an electrolyte design strategy for making divalent metal batteries. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes solving problems associated with divalent rechargeable metal batteries and the strategy they developed to overcome them. Pengjian Zuo and Geping Yin with the Harbin Institute of Technology outline issues with the development of divalent metal batteries and describe the work done by the Maryland team in a paper published in the same journal issue.

The atoms of divalent metals can combine with dual hydrogen atoms. Some of the most well-known are calcium and magnesium—two metals that are far more abundant and easily accessed than lithium, which is commonly used in batteries. So researchers have been looking for a way to use them in rechargeable batteries. Low working voltages and less than desired cycling performance are obstacles due to the lack of an electrolyte that does not form layers on the anode. There have also been issues with migration into the cathode. In this new effort, the researchers have developed a design strategy that overcomes these problems for magnesium.

The strategy involved the use of a versatile electrolyte design in which chelating agents interact with cations, which improved the reversibility of the battery and its charge-transfer kinetics. The researchers noted that magnesium's solvent interface is generally stable compared to lithium. That led them to look for and find a group of methoxyethyl-amine chelants that tend to promote charge transfer without side reactions, as the ligands attach to the atoms in the metal in multiple locations. In testing, the batteries using the chelants, were capable of stable, reversible cycling of both RCB and RMB cells, and they had both high density and high efficiency as well. The researchers suggest that their work provides a design strategy for using divalent metals to make workable, rechargeable batteries.

Explore further

Scientists develop novel high-energy-density lithium metal battery
More information: Singyuk Hou et al, Solvation Sheath Reorganization Enabled Divalent Metal Batteries with Fast Interfacial Charge Transfer Kinetics, Science (2021). DOI: 10.1126/science.abg3954. www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abg3954

Pengjian Zuo et al, Chelated electrolytes for divalent metal ions, Science (2021). DOI: 10.1126/science.abi6643. www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abi6643

Journal information: Science

© 2021 Science X Network

Citation: An electrolyte design strategy for making divalent metal batteries (2021, October 8) retrieved 8 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-electrolyte-strategy-divalent-metal-batteries.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
38 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Oct 06, 2021

What does air smell like?

Oct 05, 2021

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

Oct 05, 2021

Molecules with an extended π system well described by resonance hybrid

Oct 05, 2021

Protein Folding Entropy

Oct 02, 2021

Owens - Wendt Model for Surface Energy of Solid - Liquid Interface

Oct 02, 2021

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)