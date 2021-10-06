October 6, 2021

Bacteria enters through natural openings at edges of corn leaves to cause Goss's wilt

by American Phytopathological Society

Bacteria enters through natural openings at edges of corn leaves to cause Goss’s wilt
Bacterial colonization and movement. Credit: Alexander Mullens and Tiffany M. Jamann

Goss's bacterial wilt and leaf blight is one of the most damaging diseases affecting corn. The most effective way to control this disease is to plant corn varieties that are resistant to the disease. In other words, growers avoid the disease by growing certain varieties of corn. In part, this is the easiest method because scientists don't yet know much about Goss's wilt.

Alexander Mullens and Tiffany Jamann, two at the University of Illinois, set out to better understand the mechanics of this disease by following the causal pathogen. They genetically modified the pathogen so it would display , which made it easier to track the inside the plant. They were able to see how the bacteria entered the plant and where the bacteria congregated inside the leaf.

"While the bacteria had previously been known to enter the plants through wounds caused by wind or , we discovered that in the absence of damage it enters the leaf through natural openings at the edge of the leaf," said Mullens. "Once in the plant, the bacteria are able to grow through the veins and exit the plant through natural pores in the leaf's surface." They also show that high concentrations of bacteria cause the freckles associated with Goss's wilt.

They found that in resistant corn varieties, the bacteria aren't able to grow as far from the entry site. "We can now use these tools to understand more about how different plant varieties restrict bacterial entry and growth," said Jamann. "These tools will be useful in understanding how corn defends itself against this and other pathogens."

Some of the most important pathogens in agriculture are vascular bacterial pathogens, like the causal pathogen of Goss's wilt, so this is a good model to understand resistance to vascular plant diseases of all kinds.

Explore further

Corn one step closer to bacterial leaf streak resistance
More information: Alexander Mullens et al, Colonization and Movement of Green Fluorescent Protein-Labeled Clavibacter nebraskensis in Maize, Plant Disease (2020). DOI: 10.1094/PDIS-08-20-1823-RE
Provided by American Phytopathological Society
Citation: Bacteria enters through natural openings at edges of corn leaves to cause Goss's wilt (2021, October 6) retrieved 6 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-bacteria-natural-edges-corn-goss.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
18 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Peter Doherty On Covid

20 minutes ago

Covid Delta variant

6 hours ago

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

10 hours ago

Peter Doherty Video On Covid - A MUST WATCH

16 hours ago

Australia Possibly Heading For 95% Vaccination

Oct 05, 2021

2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine

Oct 04, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)