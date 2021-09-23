September 23, 2021

Next-generation camera can better locate tumors

by Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

photon
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A few years ago, Edoardo Charbon, an EPFL professor and head of the Advanced Quantum Architecture Laboratory, unveiled a new, ultra-high-power camera called Swiss SPAD2. His device was the first to be able to capture and count the very smallest form of light particle: the photon. It can also generate 3D images and calculate depth of field by measuring the amount of time it takes for a photon to travel from the camera to an object.

Since then, Charbon has tweaked his invention even further. He sent it to a colleague at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire so that they could work together on the technology. By pooling their efforts, they were able to photograph, identify and locate tumors in .

Their method involves projecting onto an area of diseased with a laser while the camera simultaneously takes a picture of the area. "Red is a color that can penetrate deep into human tissue," says Charbon. The tissue is also injected with a fluorescent contrasting agent that attaches only to .

A less than one-nanosecond delay

When the red light particles reach a , they behave slightly differently from when they pass through healthy tissue. More specifically, it takes them longer to return to the point they were sent from. And it's this time differential that gives scientists the information they need to reconstruct the tumor. "The delay is less than a nanosecond, but it's enough for us to be able to generate a 2D or 3D image," says Charbon. Thanks to this approach, their new system can accurately identify a tumor's shape, including its thickness, and locate it within a patient's body. The time lag is due to the fact that when red light comes into contact with a tumor, it loses some of its energy. "The deeper into a tumor the light travels, the more time it will take to return. That allows us to construct an image in three dimensions," says Charbon. Until now, scientists have had to choose between identifying a tumor's depth or its location. But with this new technology, they can have both.

Today, surgeons can use MRI to locate a tumor—but the task gets a lot harder once they're in the operating room. Charbon's technology aims to help surgeons with the delicate task of removing a tumor. "The images generated by our system will let them make sure they've removed all the cancerous tissue and that no little pieces remain," says Claudio Bruschini, a scientist in Charbon's lab. The research was recently published in Optica and could also be used in medical imaging, microscopy and metrology.

Journal information: Optica

Provided by Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

Citation: Next-generation camera can better locate tumors (2021, September 23) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-next-generation-camera-tumors.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Capturing moving subjects in still-life quality
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Blackbody Radiation and Complex Refractive Index

5 hours ago

Looking for information on Verity SD100 monochromator unit

12 hours ago

Can a magnifying mirror or prism be used somehow as a low-tech reading aid for the visually impaired?

Sep 7, 2024

Why tilting a diffraction grating produces tilted dots

Sep 2, 2024

Spherical Lens Model and Proof

Sep 2, 2024

Interpretation of a complex angle of refraction

Aug 28, 2024

More from Optics

Load comments (0)