August 12, 2021

Video: Keeping an eye on ocean plastic pollution from space

by European Space Agency

ocean plastic
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Meet bag, bottle and straw, three bits of plastic left on the beach.

They are only small, but they are heading into the ocean, where they could cause big damage. ESA is exploring how satellites can help detect and reduce in the ocean. From spotting build-ups of marine litter to tracking , satellites could be game-changing in tackling this enormous environmental problem.

Though engaging for children and adults alike, this video is designed with primary school students in mind. In particular, can use it to introduce the topic of marine litter in subjects such as geography and science.

