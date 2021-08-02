August 2, 2021

Panda loaned to France gives birth to twins: zoo

Giant panda Huan Huan, which means &quot;Happy&quot; in Chinese, has given birth to twins at the Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur
Giant panda Huan Huan, which means "Happy" in Chinese, has given birth to twins at the Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, Central France.

Huan Huan, a giant panda on loan to France, gave birth to twin cubs very early Monday, according to the Beauval zoo.

The twins, born around 1 am, are Huan Huan and her partner Yuan Zi's third cubs after the first panda ever born in France, Yuan Meng, in 2017.

"The two babies are pink. They are perfectly healthy. They look big enough. They are magnificent," said Rodolphe Delord, president of Zoo-Parc de Beauval in Saint-Aignan, central France.

Panda reproduction, in captivity or in the wild, is notoriously difficult as experts say few pandas get in the mood or even know what to do when they do.

Further complicating matters, the window for conception is small since female pandas are in heat only once a year for about 24-48 hours.

Huan Huan and her partner Yuan Zi—the star attractions at Beauval—thrilled zoo officials in March when they managed to make "contact", as they put it, eight times in a weekend.

Veterinarians also carried out an , just to be sure.

Huan Huan's first cub, Yuan Meng, now weighs more than 100 kilogrammes (220 pounds) and is to be sent this year to China, where there are an estimated 1,800 living in the wild and another 500 in captivity.

Huan Huan's newborns will not be named for 100 days, with Peng Liyuan—the wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping—set to chose what they will be called, the zoo said.

Explore further

Panda loaned to France by China is pregnant again: zoo

© 2021 AFP

Citation: Panda loaned to France gives birth to twins: zoo (2021, August 2) retrieved 2 August 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-panda-loaned-france-birth-twins.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
198 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Evolution and preservation of endangered animals

3 hours ago

Cross Reactive Covid 19 Immunity From Exposure to Endemic Coronaviruses

5 hours ago

Covid Delta variant

11 hours ago

Physiology: What does it Take to do the Cossack Dance?

21 hours ago

Mechanism of Covid vaccines

Aug 01, 2021

Is what’s happening with the flu an example of Competitive Exclusion?

Aug 01, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments