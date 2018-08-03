France's first baby panda celebrates one-year anniversary

France's first baby panda celebrates one-year anniversary
France's first baby panda Yuan Meng celebrates his first birthday with a birthday cake composed of bamboo, honey, apples, oranges, strawberries and lemons, at the ZooParc de Beauval in Beauval, central France, Saturday Aug. 4, 2018. Yuan Meng weighs about 30 kilograms (66 pounds), has recently started eating bamboo and still suckles his mother Huan Huan's milk. (ZooParc de Beauval via AP)

France's first baby panda celebrates his one-year anniversary Saturday with a birthday cake composed of bamboo, honey, apples, oranges, strawberries and lemons.

The panda named Yuan Meng weighs about 30 kilograms (66 pounds), and has recently started eating bamboo while still suckling milk from mother panda Huan Huan.

For the occasion the Beauval Zoo south of Paris is open for free to all visitors born on August 4.

Yuan Meng's mother and father are at Beauval on a 10-year loan from China aimed at highlighting a good relationship with France.

In Europe, Austria, Britain, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Finland currently have giant pandas.

French first lady Brigitte Macron, considered the panda's "godmother," was not attending Saturday's celebration. She already went to see the twice.

