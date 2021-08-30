August 30, 2021

Effects of harvest intensity on sustainable utilization of non-timber forest products

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

The sketch map of study site and experimental design. C: control treatment plot; L: light harvest intensity treatment plot; M: medium harvest intensity treatment plot; H: high harvest intensity treatment plot; S: severe harvest intensity treatment plot. Credit: DOI: 10.1186/s40663-021-00332-w

Non-timber forest products (NTFPs) are very important for local forest dwellers to increase their income. The growing demand for NTFPs resources with high economic value may lead to disorderly utilization and over-exploitation.

Researchers from the Institute of Applied Ecology (IAE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) recently revealed how harvest intensity affects the sustainable utilization of NTFPs by experimentally designing different harvest intensity levels to verify which harvest intensity is optimum for sustainable harvesting of NTFPs in a montane region of Northeast China.

They found that harvest activities could increase the yield of both two important NTFPs species (Acanthopanax senticosus and Aralia elata). Light harvest intensity (harvest 25% leaves) was favorable for the sustainable harvesting of Acanthopanax senticosus, and high harvest intensity (harvest all terminal buds) was beneficial to sustainable of Aralia elata.

These results highlight the role of harvest intensity in the sustainable utilization of NTFPs, and provide practical guidance and theoretical basis for forest managers to harvest and manage NTFPs resources.

Relevant results have been published in Forest Ecosystems, titled "Effects of harvest on the marketable organ yield, growth and reproduction of non-timber products (NTFPs): implication for conservation and sustainable utilization of NTFPs."

More information: Ting Zhang et al, Effects of harvest intensity on the marketable organ yield, growth and reproduction of non-timber forest products (NTFPs): implication for conservation and sustainable utilization of NTFPs, Forest Ecosystems (2021). DOI: 10.1186/s40663-021-00332-w
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
