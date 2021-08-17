August 17, 2021

Three in four say climate 'tipping points' close

by Patrick Galey

The survey, conducted before the release of a bombshell UN climate report last week, showed more than half of respondents in G
The survey, conducted before the release of a bombshell UN climate report last week, showed more than half of respondents in G20 nations feel very or extremely concerned about the state of the planet.

Some 73 percent of people now believe that Earth's climate is approaching abrupt and irreversible "tipping points" due to human activity, according to a global opinion poll released Tuesday.

The survey, conducted before the publication of a bombshell UN climate science report last week, showed that more than half (58 percent) of respondents in G20 nations feel very or extremely concerned about the state of the planet.

Scientists are increasingly concerned that some in nature—such as irreversible melting of icesheets or permafrost—may be close to being triggered as mankind's mind-boggling show no signs of slowing, despite a pandemic.

The IPCC report warned that Earth is on course to be 1.5C hotter than pre-industrial times around 2030—a full decade earlier than it projected just three years ago.

It said that "low likelihood, high impact" tipping points, such as the Amazon degrading from a to source, "cannot be ruled out".

Tuesday's survey, conducted by the Global Commons Alliance and Ipsos MORI, found four out of five respondents wanted to do more to protect the planet.

"The world is not sleepwalking towards catastrophe. People know we are taking colossal risks, they want to do more and they want their governments to do more," said Owen Gaffney, the lead author of a report based on the poll's findings.

Tuesday's survey showed that people in developing nations were more likely to be willing to protect nature and the climate than those in richer countries.

Ninety-five percent of respondents in Indonesia, and 94 percent in South Africa, said they would do more for the planet, compared with just 70 percent and 74 percent in Germany and the United States, respectively.

And although 59 percent of people surveyed said they believed in the need for a rapid transition away from , just eight percent acknowledged the need for large-scale economic shifts this decade.

Gaffney said the survey showed "people really want to do something to protect nature, but report that they lack information and face financial constraints to what they can do."

"The vast majority of people in the world's wealthiest countries... are worried about the state of the planet and want to protect it," said Kenyan environmentalist Elizabeth Wathuti.

"They want to become planetary stewards. This should be a wake-up call to leaders everywhere."

Explore further

Climate report must be 'death knell' for fossil fuels: UN chief

© 2021 AFP

Citation: Three in four say climate 'tipping points' close (2021, August 17) retrieved 17 August 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-climate-1.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
55 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mag 8.2 Earthquake and aftershocks ~ 104 km SE of Perryville, Alaska

Aug 14, 2021

Mw 7.5 South Sandwich Isl

Aug 14, 2021

M 7.2 earthquake in Haiti August 14

Aug 14, 2021

Mw 7.1 offshr SE Mindanao, Philippines

Aug 12, 2021

Do the Perigee and Apogee of the Earth's orbit affect the temperature of our summers?

Aug 11, 2021

Latest Mt. Etna eruption

Aug 10, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments