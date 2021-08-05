August 5, 2021 report

Astronomers detect new large sub-Neptune alien world

by Tomasz Nowakowski , Phys.org

Astronomers detect new large sub-Neptune alien world
TESS phase-folded transit light curve of TOI-2406 b. Credit: Wells et al., 2021.

Using NASA's Transiting Exoplanets Survey Satellite (TESS), an international team of astronomers has detected a new sub-Neptune exoplanet orbiting an M dwarf star. The newly found extrasolar world, designated TOI-2406 b, is nearly three times larger than the Earth. The discovery is reported in a paper published July 29 on arXiv.org.

TESS is conducting a survey of about 200,000 of the brightest near the sun with the aim of finding transiting exoplanets. So far, it has identified over 4,400 candidate exoplanets (TESS Objects of Interest, or TOI), of which 144 have been confirmed so far.

Recently, a team of astronomers led by Robert Wells of the University of Bern in Switzerland confirmed a new TESS planet around the star known as TOI-2406 (or TIC 212957629). TESS observed TOI-2406 in 2018 and 2020, which resulted in the detection of a transit signal in the light curve of this object. The planetary nature of this signal was confirmed by follow-up photometric and spectroscopic observations using various ground-based telescopes.

"Here, we report the discovery and validation of a sub-Neptune orbiting the thick-disk, mid-M dwarf star TOI-2406," the researchers wrote in the paper.

The newfound planet has a radius of about 2.94 Earth radii. The data show that the exoplanet orbits its parent star every 3.07 days, at a distance of approximately 0.023 AU from it. The equilibrium temperature of TOI-2406 b was measured to be around 447 K and the astronomers estimate that its predicted mass is some 9.1 Earth masses. The astronomers noted that TOI-2406 b turns out to be the largest known sub-Neptunes.

The host TOI-2406 is a metal-poor M4 V star, located at a distance of about 182 light years away from the Earth. The star has a radius of 0.2 solar radii and its mass is estimated to be around 0.16 solar masses. The effective temperature of this star is approximately 3,100 K, while its metallicity is at a level of -0.38.

Summing up the results, the astronomers emphasized how unusual the newly detected planetary system TOI-2406 is. They noted that the star's low metallicity and the relatively large size and short period of the planet make TOI-2406 b an unusual outcome of planet formation.

"The system consists of a large sub-Neptune orbiting a low-mass member of the thick disk. It is a challenge to the core accretion model of planet formation, where simulations struggle to produce large around metal-poor, late-type stars," the researchers wrote.

The authors added that further observations of TOI-2406 are necessary in order to get more insights into the system's properties. For instance, radial velocity follow-up studies are needed to determine the planet mass and constrain possible bound companions. Furthermore, the planet is expected to be a good candidate for transmission spectroscopy in the warm Neptune regime with NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

Explore further

New sub-Neptune exoplanet discovered by astronomers
More information: R.D. Wells et al, A large sub-Neptune transiting the thick-disk M4V TOI-2406, arXiv:2107.14125 [astro-ph.EP] arxiv.org/abs/2107.14125

© 2021 Science X Network

Citation: Astronomers detect new large sub-Neptune alien world (2021, August 5) retrieved 5 August 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-astronomers-large-sub-neptune-alien-world.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
325 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Does the CMB reference frame violate the Cosmological Principle?

1 hour ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

22 hours ago

Spotting meteorites

23 hours ago

(See image) At what distance does the temperature of the Corona decline?

Aug 04, 2021

Where are the granules that we see on the Sun? (Photosphere? Convection Zone?)

Aug 03, 2021

Pressure under the ice of Europa?

Aug 03, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments