July 14, 2021

How does the world use emojis? Study finds universal expressions across countries and continents

by University of Southern California

emoji
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Before Millennials were over laugh-cry emojis, they were the most used emojis across the world, according to researchers at USC. The emoji was more popular than smiley faces say researchers who categorized millions of tweets across 30 countries and evaluated over 1700 emojis. Their study, "An empirical study of emoji usage on Twitter in linguistic and national contexts" was published in Online Social Networks and Media.

Mayank Kejriwal, a research assistant professor in the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering, and a research lead at the USC Information Sciences Institute who is the lead author on the paper, says approximately 100 emojis are used most often.

The most important take away? Emojis represent the human condition and that we are more alike than different. Universal emotions dominated, says Kejriwal. Less popular are the tribalism and differences demonstrated by showing flags.

While the term comes from Japanese language, greatest use of emojis on Twitter came from the English-speaking world, Spanish speaking nations and Arabic speakers.

The countries most likely to use emojis outside the US? The Philippines, Brazil and India. Most prominent emoji out of the Middle East? Representations of love—the heart.

Across the world, tend to use emojis more than inland areas.

Contextually, in Brazil, tweets about family were mostly likely accompanied by hearts, in the US, there were few tweets about family that were accompanied by emojis.

Explore further

Yellow emojis not neutral symbols of identity
More information: Mayank Kejriwal et al, An empirical study of emoji usage on Twitter in linguistic and national contexts, Online Social Networks and Media (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.osnem.2021.100149
Provided by University of Southern California
Citation: How does the world use emojis? Study finds universal expressions across countries and continents (2021, July 14) retrieved 14 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-world-emojis-universal-countries-continents.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments