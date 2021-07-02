July 2, 2021

Researchers propose new method for absolute calibration of multi-mode satellite navigation receiver delay

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers propose new method for absolute calibration of multi-mode satellite navigation receiver delay
Absolute calibration method of GNSS receiver delay. Credit: NTSC

Researchers from the National Time Service Center (NTSC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have proposed a new method to realize absolute calibration of multi-mode satellite navigation receiver delay.

The new method can be applied to fields like navigation positioning, satellite timing, and time transfer, increasing user positioning and timing accuracy.

The calibration of global navigation (GNSS) receiver poses a technology difficulty in the field of satellite navigation. The widely used relative calibration method can only obtain the delay difference between a tested receiver and a reference receiver.

However, fields like GNSS time offset monitoring, satellite timing technology and satellite-ground time synchronization need absolute calibration.

NTSC researchers used satellite simulator hardware and high-speed oscilloscope to completely calibrate all kinds of GNSS receiver delay, with the calibration accuracy better than 1.5ns(1σ).

An atomic clock provided reference frequency for all equipment. Testing Time-to-Code (TtC) by the oscilloscope was used to calibrate the simulator delay, and the channel delay could be calculated by the pseudorange, 1and PPS output delay measured by a time interval counter. The receiver delay maybe changed under different Time-to-Phase (TtP) by adjusting the phase of 10MHz reference.

The method can guide the users to calibrate the delay of different navigation system, , pseudo-code signal and time-to-phase interface.

Explore further

Time transfer performance of BDS-3 satellites improved
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Researchers propose new method for absolute calibration of multi-mode satellite navigation receiver delay (2021, July 2) retrieved 2 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-method-absolute-calibration-multi-mode-satellite.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question on paper: Inflationary spacetimes are not past-complete

1 hour ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

3 hours ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

14 hours ago

Rotation curve with neutral hydrogen and dark matter

23 hours ago

Betelgeuse unusual dimming - what's up?

Jun 20, 2021

N-body simulation of high or low-mass dark matter particles

Jun 19, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments