July 1, 2021

Greece sizzles on hottest day of year

The Acropolis, one of the most visited tourist sites in Greece, was shut during the afternoon due to soaring temperatures
The Acropolis, one of the most visited tourist sites in Greece, was shut during the afternoon due to soaring temperatures.

Greece sizzled Thursday as temperatures topped 43 degrees Celsius (109 Fahrenheit), the year's hottest, with authorities warning the public to stay indoors if possible.

Temperatures have remained high for ten consecutive days, with the warmest weather expected in central Greece according to the national meteorological service.

Slightly higher temperatures had been recorded in July 2007 and 2000.

In Athens, authorities have made air conditioned halls available to the homeless, elderly and other vulnerable sections of the population.

The Acropolis, one of the most visited tourist sites in the country, was shut during the afternoon as a precaution.

Greece's has called for vigilance this week, in particular for the elderly and children who must hydrate regularly and avoid unnecessary sun exposure.

There is also a high risk of fire in several parts of the country, the agency said.

The fire department on Thursday said it was battling three notable blazes, the largest of them on the island of Crete.

In July 1987, nearly 1,500 people died following one of the worst heat waves in Greek history.

Temperatures at the time had hovered around 43 degrees Celsius in Athens for several days in a row, at a time when few homes were equipped with air conditioning.

Explore further

Hot weather in Greek capital shuts down Acropolis

© 2021 AFP

Citation: Greece sizzles on hottest day of year (2021, July 1) retrieved 1 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-greece-sizzles-hottest-day-year.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Fagradalsfjall Volcano

Jun 30, 2021

Wandering mud puddle in the Salton Sea area of California

Jun 26, 2021

Is this a Meteorite?

Jun 25, 2021

Well of Barhout ("Well of Hell") in Al-Mahra, Yemen

Jun 24, 2021

P & S Waves to Strains-liquid solid interface

Jun 21, 2021

Barrier to flood water

Jun 14, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments