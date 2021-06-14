June 14, 2021

Endangered corpse flower blooms in Warsaw, drawing crowds

Endangered corpse flower blooms in Warsaw, drawing crowds
The endangered Sumatran Titan arum, or the corpse flower, at the rare moment of bloom for just a few hours, and emitting rotten meat odor, at the Warsaw University Botanical Gardens, in Warsaw, Poland, on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Hundreds of people waited for hours in cold wind to see the unusual flower, also known as Amorphophallus titanium, whose blooming is unpredictable and once in many years. Botanical gardens around the world help preserve this giant among flowers. Credit: AP Photo/Monika Scislowska

The endangered Sumatran Titan arum, a giant foul-smelling blossom also known as the corpse flower, went into a rare, short bloom at a botanical garden in Warsaw, drawing crowds who waited for hours to see it.

The extraordinary flower, which emits a dead-body odor to attract pollinating insects that feed on flesh, bloomed Sunday. It was already withering early Monday. Those wishing to avoid the smell and crowds could watch it on from the Warsaw University Botanical Gardens.

Hundreds, if not thousands, lined up long into the night Sunday and Monday morning at the conservatory just to be able to pass by the flower and take a picture.

Know also as the Amorphophallus titanum, the has the largest unbranched inflorescence in the world, which can be up to 3 meters (10 feet) high. Its compound flower is composed of a hollow, tall spadix with small flowers and a spathe, with one big, furrowed petal that is green on the outside and deep burgundy red on the inside. It's blooming is rare and unpredictable.

The plant only grows in the wild in the rainforests of Sumatra, but it is endangered there due to deforestation. Cultivation at botanical gardens, where they are a great visitor attraction, has helped its preservation. It's first known blooming outside Sumatra was in 1889 at London's Royal Botanical Gardens at Kew.

  • Endangered corpse flower blooms in Warsaw, drawing crowds
    People come to see the rare blooming of the endangered Sumatran Titan arum, or the corpse flower, that is in fool bloom for just a few hours, emitting rotten meat odor, at the Warsaw University Botanical Gardens, in Warsaw, Poland, on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Hundreds of people waited for hours in cold wind to see the unusual flower, also known as Amorphophallus titanium, whose blooming is unpredictable and once in many years. Botanical gardens around the world help preserve this giant among flowers. Credit: AP Photo/Monika Scislowska
  • Endangered corpse flower blooms in Warsaw, drawing crowds
    The endangered Sumatran Titan arum, or the corpse flower, at the rare moment of bloom for just a few hours, and emitting rotten meat odor, at the Warsaw University Botanical Gardens, in Warsaw, Poland, on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Hundreds of people waited for hours in cold wind to see the unusual flower, also known as Amorphophallus titanium, whose blooming is unpredictable and once in many years. Botanical gardens around the world help preserve this giant among flowers. Credit: AP Photo/Monika Scislowska

Explore further

Stinky 'corpse flower' expected to bloom in California (Update)

© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Endangered corpse flower blooms in Warsaw, drawing crowds (2021, June 14) retrieved 14 June 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-06-endangered-corpse-blooms-warsaw-crowds.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

My PSA is 4.9 at 56

19 hours ago

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

20 hours ago

The Evolution of the SARS-COV-2 virus

Jun 12, 2021

Ant chemical trails and detectors Moved to Biology

Jun 12, 2021

Magneto-Therapy in Physiotherapy -- Does it work?

Jun 11, 2021

Sirtuins genes used to increase lifespan

Jun 10, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments