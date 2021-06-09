June 9, 2021

Measuring sound diversity of quietness

by Acoustical Society of America

Measuring sound diversity of quietness
Credit: Aggelos Tsaligopoulos

The world is filled with myriad sounds that can overwhelm a person with relentless acoustics. Noise is so prevalent in everyday life that the concept and achievement of comfortable quiet is hard to define.

During the 180th Meeting of the Acoustical Society of America, which was held virtually June 8-10, Aggelos Tsaligopoulos, from the University of the Aegean, described how quiet could be measured in the hopes of better understanding its impact on people. The session, "Towards a new understanding of the concept of quietness," took place Wednesday, June 9, at 11:20 a.m. Eastern U.S.

Tsaligopoulos said there is a dualism between noise and quiet, meaning quietness so far is viewed as a contradiction and as the lack of something, even if that something is noise. Quietness in the urban context is more than the absence of noise—it's searching for wanted noise in order to avoid the unwanted.

"The context and the environment surrounding the listener changes dramatically the way we understand quietness, highlighting the phenomenology in acoustic perception," Tsaligopoulos said. "So, what if we try to break the association between noise and quietness? What if we try to assign to the term quietness quantifiable characteristics that can be subject to measurements?"

The Composite Urban Quietness Index is an effort quietness quantification based on the levels of acoustic complexity in an area. The goal is to give a new meaning to quietness in terms of sound complexity and provide for a reduction in intensity.

Tsaligopoulos points out stress can be caused by high-intensity sound but also by silent acoustic environments. He said there could be a "sweet spot" of quietness that reduces the stress without creating it because it is too quiet, but he believes this is equivalent to mediocracy.

"It is time to look beyond our phenomenological short-term pleasure and realize that well-being is a long-term multidisciplinary effort that we need to plan ahead, keeping in mind ecological sustainability environmental equity and perhaps biocultural diversity."

Stella Kyvelou, from Panteion University of Social and Political Sciences; Nefta Votsi, from the National Observatory of Athens; Aimilia Karapostoli, from Democritus University of Thrace; and Chris Economou and Yiannis Matsinos, from University of the Aegean, contributed to this research.

Explore further

Noise can put you off your food
More information: Aggelos Tsaligopoulos et al, Towards a new understanding of the concept of quietness, The Journal of the Acoustical Society of America (2021). DOI: 10.1121/10.0004554
Journal information: Journal of the Acoustical Society of America

Provided by Acoustical Society of America
Citation: Measuring sound diversity of quietness (2021, June 9) retrieved 9 June 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-06-diversity-quietness.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Underwater avalanche in Congo Canyon lasted two days

16 hours ago

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Fagradalsfjall Volcano

Jun 03, 2021

Mount Nyiragongo eruption in DR Congo!

Jun 02, 2021

More info about natural nuclear fission going critical 2 Million years ago?

Jun 02, 2021

A water-covered planet

May 30, 2021

Uncertainties in climate models

May 29, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments