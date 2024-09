Journal of the Acoustical Society of America (abbreviated J. Acoust. Soc. Am. or JASA) is a scientific journal in the field of acoustics, published by the Acoustical Society of America. It contains technical articles on sound, vibration, speech and other topics. Access to articles is by subscription or purchase, though most universities have access.

