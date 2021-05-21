May 21, 2021

What causes tropospheric ozone pollution over northern Tibetan Plateau?

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

What causes tropospheric ozone pollution over northern tibetan plateau?
Balloon-borne measurement over the northern TP. Credit: ZHANG Jinqiang

Atmospheric ozone, which can regulate the amount of incoming ultraviolet radiation on the Earth's surface, is important for the atmospheric environment and ecosystems. Tropospheric ozone, primarily originating from photochemical reactions, is the third most prominent greenhouse gas causing climate warming.

A research team led by Dr. Zhang Jinqiang from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics (IAP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences tried to analyze vertical ozone distributions and explore the influence of deep stratospheric intrusions and wildfires on ozone variation in the northern Tibetan Plateau (TP) during the Asian summer monsoon period.

Their findings were published in Atmospheric Research.

Ozone variation over the TP can influence weather and climate change. Unfortunately, surface observation sites on the northern TP are sparse due to the special terrain and harsh climate.

Ozonesonde, developed by the Key Laboratory of Middle Atmosphere and Global Environment Observation at IAP, was released over the northern TP in 2016, 2019, and 2020.

The researchers found that the deep stratospheric intrusion contributed to the occurrence of large ozone partial pressure in the troposphere.

"We also found that the large wildfire smoke occurring around central and eastern Russia in July 2016 caused ozone pollution in the troposphere over the northern TP, via long-range transport processes," said Dr. LI Dan, the corresponding author of the study.

The researchers warn that due to global warming, wildfires will increase and more pollution can be transported across China via long range.

Explore further

Ozone pollution levels dropped early in pandemic
More information: Jinqiang Zhang et al, Deep stratospheric intrusion and Russian wildfire induce enhanced tropospheric ozone pollution over the northern Tibetan Plateau, Atmospheric Research (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105662
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: What causes tropospheric ozone pollution over northern Tibetan Plateau? (2021, May 21) retrieved 21 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-tropospheric-ozone-pollution-northern-tibetan.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Earthquakes during the Bronze Age -- A contributor to the Collapse?

May 17, 2021

Drought (possibly 'climate change') and famine 2200-2000 BCE

May 16, 2021

How Slip Faults Lead to Massive Tsunamis

May 12, 2021

Simple explanation of greenhouse effect - right or wrong?

May 11, 2021

Frequently Made Errors in Climate Science - The Greenhouse Effect - Comments

May 07, 2021

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Significance?

May 06, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments