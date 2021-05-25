May 25, 2021

New NASA Earth System Observatory to help address, mitigate climate change

by NASA

New NASA Earth System Observatory to help address, mitigate climate change
NASA’s new Earth System Observatory will guide efforts related to climate change, disaster mitigation, fighting forest fires, and improving real-time agricultural processes – including helping to better understand Category 4 to 5 hurricanes such as Hurricane Maria, shown here in a 2017 thermal image captured by NASA’s Terra satellite. Credit: NASA

NASA will design a new set of Earth-focused missions to provide key information to guide efforts related to climate change, disaster mitigation, fighting forest fires, and improving real-time agricultural processes. With the Earth System Observatory, each satellite will be uniquely designed to complement the others, working in tandem to create a 3D, holistic view of Earth, from bedrock to atmosphere.

"I've seen firsthand the impact of hurricanes made more intense and destructive by change, like Maria and Irma. The Biden-Harris Administration's response to climate change matches the magnitude of the threat: a whole of government, all hands-on-deck approach to meet this moment," said NASA Administrator Sen. Bill Nelson. "Over the past three decades, much of what we've learned about the Earth's changing climate is built on NASA satellite observations and research. NASA's new Earth System Observatory will expand that work, providing the world with an unprecedented understanding of our Earth's climate system, arming us with next-generation data critical to mitigating climate change, and protecting our communities in the face of natural disasters."

The observatory follows recommendations from the 2017 Earth Science Decadal Survey by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, which lays out ambitious but critically necessary research and observation guidance.

Areas of focus for the observatory include:

  • Aerosols: Answering the critical question of how aerosols affect the global energy balance, a key source of uncertainty in predicting climate change.
  • Cloud, Convection, and Precipitation: Tackling the largest sources of uncertainty in future projections of climate change, air quality forecasting, and prediction of severe weather.
  • Mass Change: Providing drought assessment and forecasting, associated planning for water use for agriculture, as well as supporting natural hazard response.
  • Surface Biology and Geology: Understanding climate changes that impact food and agriculture, habitation, and natural resources, by answering open questions about the fluxes of carbon, water, nutrients, and energy within and between ecosystems and the atmosphere, the ocean, and the Earth.
  • Surface Deformation and Change: Quantifying models of sea-level and landscape change driven by , hazard forecasts, and disaster impact assessments, including dynamics of earthquakes, volcanoes, landslides, glaciers, groundwater, and Earth's interior.

NASA is currently initiating the formulation phase for the observatory. Among its first integrated parts is NASA's partnership with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), which brings together two different kinds of radar systems that can measure changes in Earth's surface less than a half-inch. This capability will be utilized in one of the observatory's first missions intended as a pathfinder, called NISAR (NASA-ISRO synthetic aperture radar). This mission will measure some of the planet's most complex processes such as ice-sheet collapse and natural hazards such as earthquakes, volcanoes, and landslides. NISAR can assist planners and decision makers with managing both hazards and natural resources in the future.

Explore further

Major Earth satellite to track disasters, effects of climate change
More information: For more information about NASA's Earth science programs, see www.nasa.gov/earth
Provided by NASA
Citation: New NASA Earth System Observatory to help address, mitigate climate change (2021, May 25) retrieved 25 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-nasa-earth-observatory-mitigate-climate.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Significance?

1 hour ago

Mount Nyiragongo eruption in DR Congo!

1 hour ago

Earthquakes during the Bronze Age -- A contributor to the Collapse?

May 17, 2021

Drought (possibly 'climate change') and famine 2200-2000 BCE

May 16, 2021

How Slip Faults Lead to Massive Tsunamis

May 12, 2021

Simple explanation of greenhouse effect - right or wrong?

May 11, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments