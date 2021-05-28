May 28, 2021

Endangered Iberian lynx population keeps growing

A captive breeding programme and release of the Iberian lynx into the wild has seen numbers climb
A captive breeding programme and release of the Iberian lynx into the wild has seen numbers climb.

Once on the verge of extinction, the Iberian lynx population in Spain and Portugal has risen more than 10-fold over the past 18 years, the Spanish government said Friday.

A total of 414 lynx were born in 2020 bringing their total number in the two countries to 1,111, the ministry for ecological transition said in a statement.

That is up from fewer than 100 in 2002, when the first census of the spotted nocturnal cat was carried out, thanks to a programme of captive breeding and release of the animals into the wild.

"This demographic curve allows for optimism and raises scenarios that move the great Iberian feline away from the critical risk of disappearance," the statement said.

"Nevertheless experts ask for caution and insist on the need to keep up the effort and existing conservation programmes since the species is not out of danger."

Slightly larger than a red fox and distinguished by a white and black beard and black ear tufts, around 100,000 Iberian lynx roamed the two nations at the start of the 20th century.

But , hunting, road kill and most of all a dramatic decline due to disease in wild rabbits numbers—the lynx's main prey— sharply reduced their populations.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has warned that the Iberian , found only in Spain and Portugal, could become the first big cat to go extinct since the sabre-tooth tiger died out 10,000 years ago.

But in 2015 the International Union for Conservation of Nature downgraded the status of the animal from "critically endangered"— its highest category before extinction in the wild—to "endangered".

Explore further

Rare lynx found in Spain after being released in Portugal

© 2021 AFP

Citation: Endangered Iberian lynx population keeps growing (2021, May 28) retrieved 28 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-endangered-iberian-lynx-population.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The Evolution of the SARS-COV-2 virus

3 hours ago

Do the side effects of a COVID-19 vaccination correlate with individual efficacy?

4 hours ago

Could x-ray or other high energy device alter rice grains?

May 27, 2021

Is there any "official" way of reducing belly fat

May 26, 2021

Is reflected sunlight damaging to the eyes?

May 26, 2021

Ecology -- Which microorganisms are the main decomposers in the sea?

May 25, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments