April 21, 2021

Do school shootings have a copycat effect?

by Wiley

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Following a school shooting, the risk for additional school shootings in the same and neighboring states increases in the next year, according to an analysis published in Contemporary Economic Policy.

The analysis included information on U.S. school shootings between 1990 and 2017. The copycat effect revealed by the indicates that the should find a way to cover these events while minimizing the risk of provoking additional shootings.

"Studying copycat effects in state-level school shootings data helps us to better understand to what extent school shooters are influenced by prior shootings," said corresponding author Karsten Schweikert, Ph.D., of the University of Hohenheim, in Germany. "Our results can help to guide the response of authorities to shooting incidents."

More information: Contemporary Economic Policy, DOI: 10.1111/coep.12532
Provided by Wiley
Citation: Do school shootings have a copycat effect? (2021, April 21) retrieved 21 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-school-copycat-effect.html
