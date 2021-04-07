April 7, 2021

Organic composts may help farmers prevent foodborne disease outbreaks

by Wiley

Organic composts may help farmers prevent foodborne disease outbreaks
A new analysis of a 27-year experiment comparing organic and conventional soil management indicates that animal-based composts do not promote pathogen survival and may even promote bacterial communities that suppress pathogens. Credit: Dr. Devarajan

Foodborne disease outbreaks linked to the consumption of fresh produce have caused farmers to re-evaluate their practices. A recent analysis of a 27-year experiment comparing organic and conventional soil management indicates that animal-based composts do not promote pathogen survival and may even promote bacterial communities that suppress pathogens.

The study, which is published in the Journal of Applied Microbiology, comes following other research documenting a higher prevalence of foodborne pathogens in fields fertilized with raw animal manure compared with conventional fertilizers.

"Our findings suggest that abandoning animal-based composts should be reconsidered, both because of the known benefits of composts for soil health and because it may be possible to apply amendments so that food-safety risks are mitigated rather than exacerbated," said lead author Naresh Devarajan, Ph.D., of the University of California, Davis.

Explore further

Discovering gaps in food safety practices of small Texas farms
More information: N. Devarajan et al, Cascading effects of composts and cover crops on soil chemistry, bacterial communities and the survival of foodborne pathogens, Journal of Applied Microbiology (2021). DOI: 10.1111/jam.15054
Provided by Wiley
Citation: Organic composts may help farmers prevent foodborne disease outbreaks (2021, April 7) retrieved 7 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-composts-farmers-foodborne-disease-outbreaks.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What's New and Cool in Biology?

12 hours ago

Partial Reprogramming and Rejuvenation

16 hours ago

Fetal Origins of Adult Disease

Apr 06, 2021

Coronovirus Vaccine Progress

Apr 05, 2021

Progress toward a universal flu vaccine

Apr 05, 2021

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

Apr 05, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments