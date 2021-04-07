April 7, 2021

Past climate change affected mountain building in the Andes

by Sarah Stanley, Eos

Past climate change affected mountain building in the andes
New research provides real-world support for a long-standing hypothesis that glacial erosion in the North Patagonian Andes has influenced the tectonic processes that build the mountains. Credit: McKay Savage, CC BY 2.0

Climate change can affect the tectonic processes that deform Earth's surface to build mountains. For instance, in actively deforming mountain ranges such as the North Patagonian Andes, erosion caused by increased rainfall or glaciers might alter the structure of the mountains to such an extent that internal stresses and strains shift and reconfigure, changing how the terrain is molded.

However, although theoretical evidence supports the influence of climate-driven erosion on mountain building, real-world data are lacking. Now García Morabito et al. present new data that support the theorized feedback between climate and tectonic deformation in the North Patagonian Andes.

Previous research has extensively explored the region's climatic and geologic history. Still, the timing, duration, and spatial patterns of have not previously been examined with enough precision to draw strong causal connections between climate change and mountain-building processes.

To fill this gap, the researchers conducted in the North Patagonian Andes, with a focus on the foreland basin that lies just east of the mountains and holds signatures of their tectonic history. Key to the analysis was dating of basin rocks and structures according to uranium-lead ratios and beryllium isotope levels. This dating enabled the researchers to analyze deformation at the level of individual faults.

Combined with previously collected data, the new observations revealed a clearer picture of the region's past: A period of widespread deformation and uplift appears to have occurred from about 13 to 7 million years ago. Then, deformation decreased in the foreland, coinciding with the onset of glaciation in the mountains.

In the past few million years, as intensified, structural reconfiguration occurred, with foreland deformation coming to a halt while fault activity within the mountains increased. These findings match theoretical predictions, supporting the impact of on mountain-building processes.

Explore further

Which factors control the height of mountains?
More information: Ezequiel García Morabito et al. The Influence of Climate on the Dynamics of Mountain Building Within the Northern Patagonian Andes, Tectonics (2020). DOI: 10.1029/2020TC006374
Provided by Eos

This story is republished courtesy of Eos, hosted by the American Geophysical Union. Read the original story here.

Citation: Past climate change affected mountain building in the Andes (2021, April 7) retrieved 7 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-climate-affected-mountain-andes.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Significance?

Apr 06, 2021

Mars' Missing Water

Apr 05, 2021

Why is the CO2 level lower in my house than outside?

Apr 03, 2021

Super-cold thunderstorm (-111°C)!

Mar 31, 2021

Mw 7.0 NE Honshu, Japan NOW

Mar 20, 2021

A question about the parameters/constants entering climate models

Mar 19, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments