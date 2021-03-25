March 25, 2021

Scientists realize real-time GW-BSE investigations on spin-valley exciton dynamics

by University of Science and Technology of China

spin
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Prof. Zhao Jin's research team from University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) has made important progress in the development of spin-valley exciton dynamics. The research developed an ab initio nonadiabatic molecular dynamics (NAMD) method based on spin-resolved exciton dynamics. The team gained the first clear and complete physical picture of valley exciton dynamics in MoS2 from the perspective of first-principles calculations based on GW plus real-time Bethe-Salpeter equation (GW + rtBSE-NAMD).

The method can accurately include many-body effects at the level of first principles and break through the bottleneck of GW+BSE method in time-dependent dynamics. The research results were published in Science Advances.

From investigations on MoS2, the research provides a comprehensive picture of spin-valley exciton dynamics where the electron-phonon (e-ph) scattering, (SOI), and electron-hole (e-h) interactions come into play collectively.

In this work, the team develop an NAMD method based on GW plus real-time propagation of BSE (GW + rtBSE-NAMD). The SOI is included by using the spinor basis sets, and the e-ph coupling is simulated by combining ab initio MD (AIMD) with real-time BSE. The team used the rigid dielectric function approximation and used GW + rtBSE-NAMD to investigate the spin-valley exciton dynamics in monolayer MoS2.

It was found that the intervalley bright exciton transition induces fast valley depolarization within a few picoseconds, which provide direct evidence that e-h exchange interaction plays an essential role in the intervalley bright exciton transitions in TMD systems.

The newly developed GW + rtBSE-NAMD method provides a powerful tool to investigate time- and spin-resolved exciton dynamics. This method can also be widely applied to other material systems to study important physical problems such as exciton relaxation, lifetime, dissociation, and interaction with defects, opening the door to the field of dynamics in based on first principles.

Explore further

Observation of intervalley transitions can boost valleytronic science and technology
More information: Xiang Jiang et al, Real-time GW-BSE investigations on spin-valley exciton dynamics in monolayer transition metal dichalcogenide, Science Advances (2021). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abf3759
Journal information: Science Advances

Provided by University of Science and Technology of China
Citation: Scientists realize real-time GW-BSE investigations on spin-valley exciton dynamics (2021, March 25) retrieved 25 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-scientists-real-time-gw-bse-spin-valley-exciton.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Critical angle (symmetry of refraction) confusion

Mar 23, 2021

How to Use Duality in Computational Electromagnetic Problems

Mar 22, 2021

Using constructive interference of audio frequency waves to lower distortion

Mar 22, 2021

Magnetism used as a repulsive force

Mar 21, 2021

What are these directional energetic particles?

Mar 20, 2021

Homemade cloud chamber not working

Mar 20, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments