March 3, 2021

Study examines motives for dropping out of higher education

by Wiley

higher education
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Students have diverse reasons for dropping out of colleges and universities without obtaining a degree. A new study published in the European Journal of Education provides a detailed analysis of these reasons.

The study found that the most important reasons for leaving university without a degree are mainly related to students' lack of interest in their field of study, as well as wrong expectations concerning the content of their studies. Problems related to students' also appear to be important.

The study suggests potential counter measures that higher education institutions might use to help students at risk of dropping out as they strive to finish their education and obtain their degrees.

"The phenomenon of university dropout is a very relevant issue, and it's extremely important for the society, for higher institutions, and of course, for the students themselves. It's associated with an inefficient use of universities' resources, personal failure, wasted time, and monetary investments," said co-author Hervé D. Teguim Kamdjou, MSc, of the University of Duisburg-Essen, in Germany.

"Providing new insights into this issue will help universities implement early warning systems and more personalised counselling services to support students at risk of dropping out during an early stage of study."

More information: Andreas Behr et al, Motives for dropping out from higher education—An analysis of bachelor's degree students in Germany, European Journal of Education (2021). DOI: 10.1111/ejed.12433
Citation: Study examines motives for dropping out of higher education (2021, March 3) retrieved 3 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-higher.html
