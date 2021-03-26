March 26, 2021

High-performance potassium ion micro-supercapacitors developed for wearable pressure sensor system

by Editor: Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

High-performance Potassium Ion Micro-supercapacitors Developed for Wearable Pressure Sensor System
Schematic of preparation of MXene-derived KTO nanorods and the fabrication of the integrated KIMSC-sensor system. Credit: ZHENG Shuanghao

The development of flexible, wearable and implantable microelectronics has accelerated the need for miniaturized and integrated energy storage devices with mechanically robust properties, high voltage, and highly compatible integration.

Micro-supercapacitors (MSCs) have ultrahigh power density, fast charge and discharge rate, and long life stability, which hold a great potential for microelectronics. However, they suffer from relatively low density and narrow potential window.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Wu Zhongshuai from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences developed a new prototype of high-performance potassium ion micro-supercapacitors (KIMSCs) to power the sensitively integrated pressure sensing system.

This work was published in Advanced Energy Materials on March 18.

The KIMSCs take MXene-derived potassium titanate (KTO) nanorods as and porous activated graphene (AG) as positive electrode in a non-flammable ionogel electrolyte, which serves as a sufficient microscale power source for the construction of an integrated sensor system.

The researchers prepared the KTO nanorods from the simultaneous alkalization and oxidation of Ti3C2 MXene via hydrothermal method. The KTO delivered a considerable diffusion coefficient of 1.6 × 10-12 cm2 s-1 and high capacity of 145 mAh g-1 as anode materials for K ion storage.

The as-fabricated KIMSCs could offer a large operating voltage of 3.8 V, extraordinary volumetric energy density of 34.1 mWh cm-3, and mechanical robustness.

Moreover, they designed a highly integrated system based on KIMSC and a pressure sensor for efficiently monitoring the body movement of elbow and finger.

More information: Shuanghao Zheng et al. High‐Voltage Potassium Ion Micro‐Supercapacitors with Extraordinary Volumetric Energy Density for Wearable Pressure Sensor System, Advanced Energy Materials (2021). DOI: 10.1002/aenm.202003835

Journal information: Advanced Energy Materials

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: High-performance potassium ion micro-supercapacitors developed for wearable pressure sensor system (2021, March 26) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-high-performance-potassium-ion-micro-supercapacitors-wearable.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Stretchable micro-supercapacitors to self-power wearable devices
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Corrosion and galvanic corrosion (Basic level)

Aug 17, 2024

Stresses along different planes in polycrystalline materials

Aug 12, 2024

Need help with PEM Fuel Cell Modeling using COMSOL

Aug 6, 2024

What is the equivalent of 42CrMo4 and 42CrMo4V?

Jul 28, 2024

Negative Pressure Wave generation due to pipeline leak

Jul 18, 2024

Deriving displacement tensor from Hencky (true) strain tensor

Jul 15, 2024

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

Load comments (0)