Publisher
John Wiley & Sons Wiley-VCH
Country
Germany
History
2011–present
Website
http://www.advenergymat.de

Advanced Energy Materials

Electrocatalysis: Iron and cobalt oxyhydroxides examined

Very soon, we need to become fossil free, not only in the energy sector, but in industry as well. Hydrocarbons or other raw chemicals can be produced in principle using renewable energy and abundant molecules such as water ...

Analytical Chemistry

Feb 17, 2023

