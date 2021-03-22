March 22, 2021

How ESA helps South Africa share water fairly

by European Space Agency

How ESA helps South Africa share water fairly
Captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission, this image shows the Crocodile River, which rises in the Steenkampsberg Mountains of Mpumalanga Province and traverses South Africa before flowing through Mozambique and into the Indian Ocean. Credit: contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2018), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

Clustered at the edge of the Crocodile River in Mpumalanga Province, South Africa, stand thousands of farms and small holdings growing fresh fruit and sugar cane. Water to irrigate the crops is taken from the river, but this slows its flow rate and leaves less for those downstream.

On World Water Day, how can the government achieve the sustainable use of water for the benefit of all South Africans? ESA has been working in partnership with two Dutch companies and a South African catchment management authority to find a solution.

Some 20 year ago, in response to severe water shortages, the South African government passed the National Water Act, which is intended to restrict the amount of water farmers use for irrigation.

However ensuring that farmers only take the water to which they are entitled is tricky.

Maurits Voogt, who works for HydroLogic, a relatively small company based in Amersfoort in the Netherlands, says: "It is a major task to monitor and enforce the legal use of water in places where there are limited qualified personnel available, and the areas that need to be monitored are huge.

"We have developed a smart, satellite-based water auditing service as part of ESA's program of Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES). It allows water management authorities to monitor irrigated water use in large areas without actually needing to visit every single farm.

How ESA helps South Africa share water fairly
Captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission, this image shows farms next to the Crocodile River in Mpumalanga Province, South Africa. Farmers growing sugar cane and fresh fruit take water from the river to irrigate their crops, leaving less for those people living downstream. In response to severe water shortages, the South African government passed the National Water Act of 1998, which is intended to restrict the amount of water farmers use for irrigation. Credit: contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2018), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

"By doing so, the water auditing application helps them implement regulatory measures effectively, and thereby supports the sustainable use of water resource."

The water auditing service uses evapotranspiration data calculated from by partner company eLEAF, based in Wageningen.

Combined with rainfall data from rain gauges and satellites, this evapotranspiration data is used to calculate how much water is used for irrigation. The application automatically compares the water use with data taken from a national water use register that lists the amount of water allocated to each farm.

In a , staff from HydroLogic and eLEAF used the technology to study irrigated water use for more than 50 000 fields covering some 40 000 square kilometers—about the area of the Netherlands.

The team analyzed a handful of farms to confirm that the system could identify which farms had used large volumes of water compared to their neighbors.

How ESA helps South Africa share water fairly
Captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission, this image shows circular cultivated areas in farms next to the Crocodile River in Mpumalanga Province, South Africa. Farmers growing sugar cane and fresh fruit take water from the river to irrigate their crops, leaving less for those people living downstream. In response to severe water shortages, the South African government passed the National Water Act of 1998, which is intended to restrict the amount of water farmers use for irrigation. Credit: contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2018), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

The costs of the pilot project were shared between ESA, eLEAF, Hydrologic and the Inkomati-Usuthu Catchment Management Authority, which is responsible for managing water resources in the region through which the Crocodile River flows.

Following the demonstration project, the Inkomati-Usuthu Catchment Management Authority signed ongoing contracts for the water auditing service.

Tendai Sawunyama, manager of resource planning and operations for the Inkomati-Usuthu Catchment Management Authority, says: "The application allows water managers to prioritize where to investigate for over-usage or illegal abstraction of water, and to make better decisions on where to place water meters. It can improve the understanding of water use and water allocation, and therefore help to create more sustainable water use in agriculture."

The water auditing application has been rolled out across South Africa to all catchment management authorities. It is now being modified to cater for the different user requirements needed by regional authorities in Colombia and the Netherlands.

Explore further

Understanding the role of underground connections in hydrology
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: How ESA helps South Africa share water fairly (2021, March 22) retrieved 22 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-esa-south-africa.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Significance?

20 hours ago

Mw 7.0 NE Honshu, Japan NOW

Mar 20, 2021

A question about the parameters/constants entering climate models

Mar 19, 2021

USGS Cautions: Prepare NOW for Non-Imminent Eruption of Mauna Loa

Mar 18, 2021

Brockenspectre - foreboding optical illusion in misty mountains

Mar 16, 2021

Mag 6.0 and 5.4 Earthquakes, South Sandwich Islands, S. Atlantic

Mar 15, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments