February 15, 2021

Video: A signal from beyond

by University of Connecticut

astronomy
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

UConn astrophysicist Chiara Mingarelli is part of a team of researchers who recently published data on a hint of a signal that sent ripples of excitement through the physics community. These monumental findings are the culmination of 12 and a half years of data gathered from NANOGrav—a network of pulsars across the galaxy—all in the hopes of detecting gravitational waves.

Gravitational waves are generated when galaxies merge and at their centers collide and send low-frequency out into the universe. The team thinks the source of the signal could be gravitational waves, but it will take about two more years of data to be sure.

The findings sparked the interest of other physicists with their own speculations about the signal, such as cosmic strings or . Though still a couple of years away, Mingarelli says the final results could also help test General Relativity or even open the door to entirely new physics.

Credit: University of Connecticut

Provided by University of Connecticut
