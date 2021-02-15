February 15, 2021

Image: At the rim of a crater

by European Space Agency

At the rim of a crater
Credit: ESA/Roscosmos/CaSSIS, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

This image features the southeast wall of a small crater located a few hundred kilometers to the north of the giant Hellas impact basin on Mars. The complete crater itself is about 12 km in diameter; this image shows a 5 x 10 km area.

The Color and Stereo Surface Imaging System (CaSSIS) onboard the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter took the image on 19 October 2020.

When viewed with CaSSIS' color filters, the image shows exceptional diversity in color. This diversity is related to the presence of various minerals that reflect light differently at different wavelengths. The light-toned deposits highlight the bedrock exposures of the area, which probably contain ancient clay-rich minerals that would have formed in the presence of water. Also visible are wind-blown sandy deposits that form ripples on the floor of the crater. Their distinctive tan color implies that they contain iron-oxide minerals.

Image: Layered deposits at the south pole of Mars
Provided by European Space Agency
