February 11, 2021

Discovering new gases on Mars

by European Space Agency

Mars
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The ESA-Roscosmos ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter is investigating the martian atmosphere. Discovering new gases related to active process and looking for their sources is a key goal of the mission. ExoMars has discovered hydrogen chloride for the first time. It appeared during a global dust storm in 2018 and disappeared again afterwards.

The detection was made in both hemispheres simultaneously so it is unlikely to come from volcanic activity. Seasonal change that triggers dust activity is thought to be the driving force behind the observation. Salt in the dusty surface—left over from when Mars had water on its surface earlier in its history—reacts with water vapor in the atmosphere to release chlorine. The chlorine and hydrogen react to create gas. The discovery of this new type of gas requires a change in understanding of Mars' global atmospheric chemistry and processes.

Credit: ESA - European space Agency

Explore further

Scientists detect water vapour emanating from Mars
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Discovering new gases on Mars (2021, February 11) retrieved 11 February 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-02-gases-mars.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Could Archimedes' problem have been solved a little differently?

22 hours ago

Fire protection -- Water in a cylinder pressurized with Nitrogen

Feb 09, 2021

AdS/CFT electromagnetic wavefunction emergence

Feb 08, 2021

On the non-applicability of Newtonian mechanics

Feb 08, 2021

Does string theory falsify the theory of special relativity?

Feb 07, 2021

Creating artificial gravity

Feb 06, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments