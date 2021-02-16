February 16, 2021

Fujitsu leverages world's fastest supercomputer and AI to predict tsunami flooding

by Tohoku University

Fujitsu leverages world's fastest supercomputer and AI to predict tsunami flooding
An overview of tsunami prediction with AI Credit: Tohoku University, University of Tokyo, and Fujitsu Laboratories

A new AI model that harnesses the power of the world's fastest supercomputer, Fugaku, can rapidly predict tsunami flooding in coastal areas before the tsunami reaches land.

The development of the new technology was announced as part of a joint project between the International Research Institute of Disaster Science (IREDeS) at Tohoku University, the Earthquake Research Institute at the University of Tokyo, and Fujitsu Laboratories.

The 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and subsequent highlighted the shortcomings in disaster mitigation and the need to utilize information for efficient and safe evacuations.

While tsunami observation networks in Japanese coastal waters have been strengthened since then, using the data produced from those networks to predict a tsunami's path once it hits land has gained greater urgency. This is especially true since a is likely to hit Japan's densely populated east coast sometime in the near future.

Tsunami technologies will allow authorities to obtain accurate information quickly and aid them in effectively directing evacuation orders.

Fujitsu, Tohoku University, and The University of Tokyo leveraged the power of Fugaku to generate training data for 20,000 possible tsunami scenarios based on high-resolution simulations. These scenarios were used to streamline an AI model that uses offshore waveform data generated by the tsunami to predict flooding before landfall at high spatial resolution.

Fujitsu leverages world's fastest supercomputer and AI to predict tsunami flooding
A comparison between anticipated flooding from the model of Cabinet Office ofJapan and the results of the newly developed AI in the event of a Nankai MegathrustEarthquake. Credit: Tohoku University, University of Tokyo, and Fujitsu Laboratories

Conventional prediction technologies require the use of supercomputers and make rapid prediction systems difficult to implement. The current AI model, however, can be run in seconds on ordinary PCs.

When the was applied to a simulation of tsunami flooding in Tokyo Bay following a large , it achieved highly accurate predictions with a regular PC within seconds. The results matched tsunami flooding of the tsunami source models released by the Cabinet Office of Japan.

The research team will continue to make use of Fugaku's high-speed performance in the future by training the system with additional tsunami scenarios. Doing so will help realize AI that can predict tsunami flooding over even wider areas.

Explore further

Undersea 7.7 quake in South Pacific sets off small tsunami
Provided by Tohoku University
Citation: Fujitsu leverages world's fastest supercomputer and AI to predict tsunami flooding (2021, February 16) retrieved 16 February 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-02-fujitsu-leverages-world-fastest-supercomputer.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

M 7.1 - 70 km ENE of Namie, Japan

Feb 14, 2021

Mw 7.7 SE of Loyalty Isl. - SW Pacific

Feb 12, 2021

Tectonic Plate Dynamics

Feb 10, 2021

Coal and the Fermi Paradox

Jan 30, 2021

Lightning Striking the Sea

Jan 26, 2021

If the Sahara is caused by the Hadley cell, it should ring the Earth like the Hadley cell, surely?

Jan 18, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments