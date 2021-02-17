February 17, 2021 report

Evidence of Planet Nine diminishing as researchers find no evidence of clustering

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

Planet
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

An international team of researchers has found no evidence of trans-Neptunian object clustering as part of an effort to refute the idea of the existence of Planet Nine. The group has written a paper describing their findings and have uploaded it to the arXiv preprint server.

Back in 2016, a team of researchers at the California Institute of Technology announced that they had found evidence of another planet at the far edges of our solar system. They named it Planet Nine. They claimed that their observation of unique clustering of trans-Neptunian objects (mini ) beyond Neptune proved that another large planet was exerting on the objects. They further suggested that the possibility of the clustering they observed being a coincidence was just 0.007%. They even went so far as to calculate the possible size of the planet. In this new effort, the researchers claim that the unique clustering observed by the team at CIT was due to inherent in the way that NTOs are observed. Because they are so far away, they can only be seen when they are close to the sun. To catch them with a , astronomers have to focus on one certain part of the sky on a certain day, which introduces bias.

To show that this bias could explain the observations made by the team at CIT, the researchers obtained data from multiple telescopes in different parts of the world that had been focused on 14 ETOs—none of which had been included in the study done by CIT. They then analyzed the data associated with the elliptical paths of the ETOs as they made their way around the sun and built simulations to show that they were not representative of clusters of ETOs being impacted by the gravitational force of a large unknown planet.

The researchers suggest that the clustering observed by the team at CIT appeared to show a large planetary influence because the ETOs they saw just happened to be in the place where the team pointed their telescopes. They acknowledge that their work does not completely rule out the possibility of the existence of Planet Nine, but suggest it does make its existence much less likely.

Explore further

New evidence for existence of Planet Nine
More information: No Evidence for Orbital Clustering in the Extreme Trans-Neptunian Objects, arXiv:2102.05601 [astro-ph.EP] arxiv.org/abs/2102.05601

© 2021 Science X Network

Citation: Evidence of Planet Nine diminishing as researchers find no evidence of clustering (2021, February 17) retrieved 17 February 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-02-evidence-planet-diminishing-clustering.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

6 hours ago

How the Earth's Magnetic field deflects the solar wind

7 hours ago

Doppler effect - can't imagine how the frequency of light can change

Feb 16, 2021

The stellar system genesis & supernova cycle

Feb 16, 2021

What is the astronomy reason for no UHF channel 37?

Feb 16, 2021

Where to find more material about LORENE software?

Feb 16, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments