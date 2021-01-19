January 19, 2021

Video: Decoding breast milk to make better baby formula

by American Chemical Society

Decoding breast milk to make better baby formula (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

What makes breast milk so good for babies?

In this episode of Reactions, our host, Sam, chats with chemist Steven Townsend, Ph.D., who's trying to figure out which in make it so unique and difficult to mimic:

Explore further

Breast milk consumption trending among body builders
Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: Video: Decoding breast milk to make better baby formula (2021, January 19) retrieved 19 January 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-01-video-decoding-breast-baby-formula.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

ECMO for Deep Sea Scuba diving?

15 hours ago

Coronovirus Vaccine Progress

21 hours ago

SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

Jan 18, 2021

On the report from Hong Kong of possible reinfection of COVID-19

Jan 18, 2021

Which COVID vaccines have adjuvants?

Jan 18, 2021

Number of genes and their repressors

Jan 16, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments