January 14, 2021

Hot again: 2020 sets yet another global temperature record

by Seth Borenstein

Hot again: 2020 sets yet another global temperature record
In this Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. file photo, smoke from California wildfires up to 200 miles away obscures the view of traffic traveling on Interstate 80, looking west in Sparks, Nev. Local schools canceled all outdoor activities as the air quality index approached the "very unhealthy" category for the general population Wednesday afternoon. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)

Earth's rising fever hit or neared record hot temperature levels in 2020, global weather groups reported Thursday.

While look outside: "We saw the heat waves. We saw the fires. We saw the (melting) Arctic," said NASA top climate scientist Gavin Schmidt. "We're expecting it to get hotter and that's exactly what happened."

NOAA said 2020 averaged 58.77 (14.88 degrees Celsius), a few hundredths of a degree behind 2016. NASA saw 2020 as warmer than 2016 but so close they are essentially tied. The European 100 degrees (38 Celsius) in the Russian Arctic last June, said NASA's Schmidt.

The pandemic may have added ever so slightly to last year's warming, enough to edge 2020 past 2016 in NASA's calculations, Schmidt said.

Around the globe, people were driving less—and that reduced short-term aerosol pollution which acts as a agent by reflecting heat. Schmidt said fewer cooling aerosols could be responsible for .09 to .18 degrees (.05 to .1 degrees Celsius) warming for the year.

NOAA's Vose and Schmidt expect 2021 to be among the top five but probably not a record breaker because of natural temporary cooling in parts of the Pacific called La Nina.

NOAA and NASA measurements go back to 1880, while the United Kingdom Met Office has readings back to 1850.

  • Hot again: 2020 sets yet another global temperature record
    In this Friday, July 31, 2020 file photo, a fan sprays water mist as customers sit outside a cafe in downtown Rome during a heat wave with temperatures over 34 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)
  • Hot again: 2020 sets yet another global temperature record
    In this Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 file photo, a man keeps cool with a shirt over his head as he walks alongside The Serpentine in Hyde Park in London with high temperatures forecast again for many parts of England. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
  • Hot again: 2020 sets yet another global temperature record
    In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, vendors and rickshaw drivers sleep in the open early on a hot summer morning in Karachi, Pakistan, as parts of the country continued to experience an intense heat wave. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Explore further

The heat goes on: Earth sets 9th straight monthly record

© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Hot again: 2020 sets yet another global temperature record (2021, January 14) retrieved 14 January 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-01-hot-global-temperature.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

If the Sahara is caused by the Hadley cell, it should ring the Earth like the Hadley cell, surely?

Jan 10, 2021

Does the world really need 'more power'?

Jan 10, 2021

Why is the CO2 level lower in my house than outside?

Jan 08, 2021

Mw 6.4 Quake Croatia

Dec 29, 2020

Mw 6.8, Chile ... NOW

Dec 27, 2020

Clair Patterson, Measuring Earth's Age, Discovery of Pb contamination

Dec 26, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments