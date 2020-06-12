June 12, 2020

Temperature spike: Earth ties record high heat May reading

by Seth Borenstein

Temperature spike: Earth ties record high heat May reading
In this Wednesday, May 27, 2020 file photo, a boy stands on the shore of the Ganges River during a hot summer day in Prayagraj, India. Earth's temperature spiked to tie a record high for May, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported on Friday, June 12, 2020. The global land temperature was the hottest for May on record. The heat was especially extreme in Siberia, Alaska, Asia, along the equator, the Southern Hemisphere and parts of the Northern Pacific Ocean. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Earth's temperature spiked to tie a record high for May, U.S. meteorologists reported Friday.

Last month the global average temperature was 60.3 degrees (15.7 degrees Celsius), tying 2016 for the hottest May in 141 years of keeping, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

That's 1.7 degrees (nearly 1 degree Celsius) higher than the 20th century average for Earth.

Temperature on land set a heat record, while ocean temperatures ranked second.

Parts of Africa, Asia, western Europe, South and Central America had record warmth.

"We continue to warm on the long term and in any given month we're likely to be knocking on the door, close to a record in the era that we're in," NOAA climate monitoring chief Deke Arndt said.

The last seven Mays, from 2014 to 2020, have been the seven warmest Mays on record.

This past spring was the second hottest on record, behind 2016. And this year so far is the second hottest five-month start of a year.

Arndt said it's highly likely that 2020 will be one of the two hottest years since 1880.

Explore further

Hot again: Another month, another global heat record reached

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Temperature spike: Earth ties record high heat May reading (2020, June 12) retrieved 12 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-temperature-spike-earth-ties-high.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Plate Tectonics and Evolutionary Pressure

2 hours ago

Strong Mw5.8 Quake New Zealand

May 25, 2020

What is the reason that the Gravitational Constant (G) varies?

May 25, 2020

Nevada 6.5

May 15, 2020

Mw 6.8, Indonesia

May 11, 2020

Samalas eruption in 1257

May 10, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments