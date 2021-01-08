January 8, 2021

CO2 levels this year '50 percent higher than 18th century'

by Patrick Galey

Atmospheric CO2 concentrations are rising annually, despite an uprecedented drop in emissions last year
Atmospheric CO2 concentrations are rising annually, despite an uprecedented drop in emissions last year

Carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere will this year reach levels 50 percent higher than before the industrial revolution because of manmade emissions, Britain's Met Office predicted on Friday.

It forecasted the annual average CO2 concentration measured at the Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii in 2021 will be around 2.29 parts per million (ppm) higher than in 2020.

It said CO2 concentrations will exceed 417 ppm at some point between April and June—50 percent higher than the 278 ppm present in the late 18th century when the industrial era kicked off.

This is despite an unprecedented fall in in 2020 because of the pandemic.

"Since CO2 stays in the atmosphere for a very long time, each year's emissions add to those from previous years and cause the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere to keep increasing," said Richard Betts, lead producer of the Met Office's annual CO2 forecast.

"Although the COVID-19 pandemic meant that less CO2 was emitted worldwide in 2020 than in previous years, that still added to the ongoing build up in the atmosphere."

Mauna Loa has been continuously monitoring atmospheric CO2 levels—which fluctuate according to season but continue to climb annually—since 1958.

The United Nations says emissions from energy, food production, transport and industry must fall more than 7 percent every year throughout the next decade in order to keep the temperature goals of the Paris climate deal in play.

The 2015 accord enjoins nations to limiting to "well below" two degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, and to 1.5C if at all possible.

With just over 1C of warming so far, Earth is already beset by such as flooding, droughts and tropical storms supercharged by rising sea-levels.

The Met Office said it took around 200 years for CO2 concentrations to increase 25 percent since the industrial era began.

"But now just 30 years later we are approaching a 50 percent increase," said Betts.

"Reversing this trend and slowing the atmospheric CO2 rise will need global emissions to reduce, and bringing them to a halt will need global emissions to be brought down to net zero."

Explore further

Australia fires speed global CO2 level rise: UK Met Office

© 2021 AFP

Citation: CO2 levels this year '50 percent higher than 18th century' (2021, January 8) retrieved 9 January 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-01-co2-year-percent-higher-18th.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
1827 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

If the Sahara is caused by the Hadley cell, it should ring the Earth like the Hadley cell, surely?

4 hours ago

Why is the CO2 level lower in my house than outside?

5 hours ago

Mw 6.4 Quake Croatia

Dec 29, 2020

Mw 6.8, Chile ... NOW

Dec 27, 2020

Clair Patterson, Measuring Earth's Age, Discovery of Pb contamination

Dec 26, 2020

Why Grid North doesn't agree with True North on maps

Dec 25, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments