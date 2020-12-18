December 18, 2020

Wildfire smoke can carry microbes that cause infectious diseases

by UC Davis

wildfire
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Wildfire smoke contains microbes, a fact that's often ignored, but one that may have important health repercussions.

In an article to be published Dec. 18 in Science, Leda Kobziar and George Thompson call the attention of the scientific community to the health impacts of wildfire smoke's microbial content.

Smoky skies caused by are becoming seasonal norms, especially in some parts of the United States and Australia. In 2020, raging wildfires in the Western U.S. have set new records and led to extremely unhealthy or hazardous air quality levels for many weeks in a row.

It's well-documented that exposure to wildfire smoke can damage the heart and lungs. Respiratory allergic and inflammatory diseases, including asthma and bronchitis, are also worsened by smoke exposure.

"The health impact of inhaling wildfire smoke increases dramatically during high-emissions wildfires and with long exposure," said Kobziar, associate professor of Wildland Fire Science at the University of Idaho. "Yet, the risk of infection to the after this exposure is frequently overlooked."

What role do microbes in wildfire smoke play in the spread of disease?

Wildland fire is a source for bioaerosol, airborne particles made of fungal and bacterial cells and their metabolic byproducts. Once suspended in the air, particles smaller than 5 μm can travel hundreds or even thousands of miles. Their movement depends on the fire behavior and the atmospheric conditions. Eventually, they are deposited or inhaled.

Bacteria and fungi can be transported in these wildland fire smoke emissions. While microbial concentration in smoke is higher near the fire source, these may be active agents spreading infection. For example, coccidioidomycoses—a fungus that becomes airborne when soils are disturbed- is the cause of Valley fever, a potentially serious infection.

"We don't know how far and which microbes are carried in smoke," said Thompson, associate professor of Clinical Medicine at UC Davis. "Some microbes in the soil appear to be tolerant of, and even thrive under, high temperatures following wildfires."

As Kobziar explained, "At the scale of a microbe, fire behavior research has shown that is highly variable, so it may be that many microbes aren't even subjected to the high temperatures for very long. They may also be protected in small clusters of particulate matter."

Kobziar and Thompson proposed a to understanding the nature of the relationship between microbes, wildfire smoke and health. The complexity of the phenomenon calls for the expertise of scientists from different fields such as fire ecology, environmental microbiology, epidemiology, atmospheric sciences and public health and infectious disease.

"With longer seasons and higher severity trends, there is an urgency to work together in studying the behavior of the microbes carried by the smoke and their impact on human health," Thompson said.

Explore further

Wildfire smoke poses special threat to people with asthma
More information: Wildfire smoke, a potential infectious agent. Science  18 Dec 2020, DOI: 10.1126/science.abe8116
Journal information: Science

Provided by UC Davis
Citation: Wildfire smoke can carry microbes that cause infectious diseases (2020, December 18) retrieved 18 December 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-wildfire-microbes-infectious-diseases.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
23 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Deep Martian Geology

Dec 16, 2020

Models for weather that include data from amateur stations?

Dec 16, 2020

Why is the CO2 level lower in my house than outside?

Dec 16, 2020

Do equations for groundwater flow refer to water density?

Nov 30, 2020

5G and future 6G terahertz absorbed by water vapour = heating?

Nov 24, 2020

Mw7.0 Greek islands off the coast of western Turkey

Nov 05, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments