December 2, 2020

A machine learning solution for designing materials with desired optical properties

by Julie Chao, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

A Machine Learning Solution for Designing Materials with Desired Optical Properties
Controlling light-matter interactions is central to a variety of important applications, such as quantum dots, which can be used as light emitters and sensors. Credit: PlasmaChem

Understanding how matter interacts with light—its optical properties—is critical in a myriad of energy and biomedical technologies, such as targeted drug delivery, quantum dots, fuel combustion, and cracking of biomass. But calculating these properties is computationally intensive, and the inverse problem—designing a structure with desired optical properties—is even harder.

Now Berkeley Lab scientists have developed a machine learning model that can be used for both problems—calculating of a known structure and, inversely, designing a structure with desired optical properties. Their study was published in Cell Reports Physical Science.

"Our model performs bi-directionally with high accuracy and its interpretation qualitatively recovers physics of how metal and dielectric materials interact with light," said corresponding author Sean Lubner.

Lubner notes that understanding radiative properties (which includes optical properties) is equally important in the natural world for calculating the impact of aerosols such as black carbon on climate change.

The machine learning model proposed in this study was trained on spectral emissivity data from nearly 16,000 particles of various shapes and materials that can be experimentally fabricated.

"Our speeds up the inverse design process by at least two to three orders of magnitude as compared to the traditional method of inverse design," said co-author Ravi Prasher, who is also Berkeley Lab's Associate Director for Energy Technologies.

Mahmoud Elzouka, Charles Yang, and Adrian Albert, all scientists in Berkeley Lab's Energy Technologies Area, were also co-authors.

Explore further

Inverse design software automates design process for optical, nanophotonic structures
More information: Mahmoud Elzouka et al, Interpretable Forward and Inverse Design of Particle Spectral Emissivity Using Common Machine-Learning Models, Cell Reports Physical Science (2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.xcrp.2020.100259
Provided by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Citation: A machine learning solution for designing materials with desired optical properties (2020, December 2) retrieved 2 December 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-machine-solution-materials-desired-optical.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
39 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

1420 MHz--- the emission frequency of cold hydrogen gas

3 hours ago

Swimming pool chemistry

Dec 01, 2020

Is empenthrin much safer than 1-4 dicholorobenzene? (used in mothballs)

Nov 28, 2020

List of H20 breakdown substances

Nov 26, 2020

Does white vinegar really neutralize airborne odors and not just mask them?

Nov 25, 2020

Steric inhibition of resonance

Nov 22, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments