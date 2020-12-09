December 9, 2020

Despite improved access, digital divide persists for minority, low-income students

by John McDonald, University of California, Los Angeles

Despite improved access, digital divide persists for minority, low-income students
“Falling behind increases the achievement gap, which has long-term social and economic implications,” said report author Paul Ong. Credit: Unsplash/Adrian Swancar

While K–12 students' access to computers and the internet improved during the pandemic-plagued and largely remote fall school term, a clear digital divide persists, especially among Black, Hispanic and low-income students, according to a new report (PDF) by the UCLA Center for Neighborhood Knowledge.

"It appears that the lack of access has become less severe this fall than it was last spring, as schools have made adjustments to support remote learning," said Paul Ong, the center's director and an author of the report. "But it is also clear that a lack of access and a real and troubling divide remains."

This , the authors say, translates into students missing lessons, being unable to access materials and struggling to complete assignments—all of which have significant implications for long-term learning and success later in life.

The researchers used data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey to provide a current look at access to computers and the internet among households with across the country. Their findings show that the rate of limited digital access for households fell from a high of 42% during the panic and chaos of closures last spring to about 31% this fall.

But the data also makes clear that during the during the fall term, racial and has remained significant, with African American and Hispanic households being 1.3 to 1.4 times as likely as white households to experience limited accessibility. Low-income households are most impacted by digital unavailability, with more than two in five having only limited access to a computer or the internet.

In addition, despite the drop between spring and fall, the rate of digital inaccessibility has begun to increase again since mid-October, slowly but unmistakably. The researchers are concerned that the divide may worsen amid the current surge in COVID-19 infections and resulting restrictions.

"This new research details a persistent and troubling digital divide among students, with far-reaching implications for educational access and equitable opportunities," said Tina Christie, the Wasserman Dean of the UCLA School of Education and Information Studies, which co-published the report with the Center for Neighborhood Knowledge at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs.

"The pandemic has brought into focus the intimate connection between education and technological connectivity and, with it, the connection between connectivity and social justice," Christie said. "The battleground for educational equity has now, and perhaps forever, shifted into a new space."

According to Ong, persistent digital inequality threatens to deepen disparities in achievement as minority and low-income children become adults, contributing to an intergenerational reproduction of inequality.

"The disparities in limited technological resources for virtual learning are not just today's education crisis," Ong said. "Falling behind increases the achievement gap, which has long-term social and economic implications. To avoid this tragedy, we must act immediately and decisively to close the digital divide."

More information: knowledge.luskin.ucla.edu/wp-c … rief_release_v01.pdf

Provided by University of California, Los Angeles

Citation: Despite improved access, digital divide persists for minority, low-income students (2020, December 9) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-access-digital-persists-minority-low-income.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Two thirds of school-age kids without internet access: UN
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are excuses for academic parties getting thinner or is it just me?

Sep 7, 2024

AAPT 2024 Summer Meeting Boston, MA (July 2024) - are you going?

Sep 2, 2024

RIP Edward "Joe" Redish (1942 - 2024), Physics Education

Sep 2, 2024

Incandescent bulbs in teaching

Aug 21, 2024

How to explain Bell's theorem to non-scientists

Aug 18, 2024

Free Abstract Algebra curriculum in Urdu and Hindi

Aug 17, 2024

More from STEM Educators and Teaching

Load comments (1)