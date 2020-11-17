Video: Connecting Earth with the moon

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Lunar exploration relies on the extensive expertise that is on hand across ESA. As a new lunar economy emerges, it will create new opportunities involving robots, habitats and transportation. Missions to the moon share similar communication and navigation needs that could be satisfied using a constellation of lunar satellites.

Under the agency's Moonlight initiative, ESA is exploring with industry the necessary technical solutions along with delivery models for the provision of lunar telecommunication and navigation services.

Credit: European Space Agency

