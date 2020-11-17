November 17, 2020

Books outline what it takes to put astronauts in space

by Amy McCaig, Rice University

Books outline what it takes to put astronauts in space
Credit: Rice University

A new set of books edited by a Rice University psychologist provides an overview of the research necessary to put astronauts in space, what is needed to keep them safe on future missions and practical applications for space exploration teams.

With chapters written by top researchers, the two-volume set examines current practices of leaders in the field both at NASA and in academia. The two books, "Psychology and Human Performance in Space Programs: Research at the Frontier" and "Psychology and Human Performance in Space Programs: Extreme Application," were edited by Eduardo Salas, professor and chair of psychological sciences at Rice, Lauren Blackwell Landon from KBRwyle and Kelley Slack from the University of Houston and NASA's Johnson Space Center.

"What we tried to do here is assemble just about all of the scientists and engineers who are trying to understand issues in space exploration," Salas said. "We've been studying this for a long time, and this book addresses everything from teamwork issues to habitat design to evolving safety issues related to ."

The first volume examines the lessons that can be learned from various approaches to the extreme environments found in . Using examples from past and current International Space Station missions, it explores the influence of human factors and physical health on individual and team job performance and social interaction. Finally, the book uses the idea of a long-duration Mars mission as a lens through which to study adaptation and resilience, technical and team training, technological advances related to working and living in space, and human interaction with systems on spacecrafts.

Books outline what it takes to put astronauts in space
Credit: Rice University

The second volume provides both historical and current perspectives on spaceflight operations, with input from experts at NASA and other space agencies around the world. It discusses the selection and hiring of astronauts, the process of training a crew for a mission to Mars, and workload and mission planning.

The also include essays from retired astronauts Clay Anderson and Don Pettit on their experiences in space and their thoughts on future missions to the moon and Mars.

Salas said more work is needed to protect humans in space, especially as exploration continues.

"The possibility of a to Mars and exploration of the red planet is just one topic that has generated a whole new set of issues," he said. "We've got to make use of cutting-edge research and development related to creating, training and supporting astronaut teams who will live and work together on future missions to Mars."

Explore further

Why we won't get to Mars without teamwork
Provided by Rice University
Citation: Books outline what it takes to put astronauts in space (2020, November 17) retrieved 17 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-outline-astronauts-space.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

New meteorite acquisition

1 hour ago

Pair Instability Supernovae & Electron Capture Supernovae

17 hours ago

Earth's Hubble velocity and measuring Hubble at large distances

18 hours ago

What causes orbits to be inclined?

19 hours ago

Trying to understand the differences between distant & local galaxies

21 hours ago

Help in explaining a question on gravity

22 hours ago

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments