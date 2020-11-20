November 20, 2020

Ice storms in Russia's Far East prompts state of emergency

Freezing rain began pummelling Vladivostok overnight Thursday after a cyclone carrying hot air met an anticyclone carrying cold
Freezing rain began pummelling Vladivostok overnight Thursday after a cyclone carrying hot air met an anticyclone carrying cold air

Freak ice storms following an abnormal weather phenomenon has left 150,000 people without water and electricity in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok and prompted a state of emergency.

The exceptional weather brought down cables and trees with the government of the Primorsky region declaring a state of emergency.

"The situation with the remains very difficult—the destruction is widespread," the regional administration's deputy head Elena Parkhamenko said.

She said it could take "several days" to restore power.

Freezing rain began pummelling the city of some 600,000 people overnight Thursday after a cyclone carrying hot air met an anticyclone carrying cold air, Boris Kubay, a local weather service official said.

He said in some places the resulting ice was 12 millimetres thick—something not observed in the region in 30 years.

Photos and videos published by and on social media showed everything from to road signs to covered in ice.

Video footage from a security camera showed a man moving away from his car at the last second as he was cleaning ice from its windshield before a block came crashing down from the side of a building.

Explore further

Transition to renewables will change when security of supply risk occurs

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Ice storms in Russia's Far East prompts state of emergency (2020, November 20) retrieved 20 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-ice-storms-russia-east-prompts.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mw7.0 Greek islands off the coast of western Turkey

Nov 05, 2020

Meridional Heat Transfer - Ocean and Atmosphere

Nov 02, 2020

Today's Climate Change and the Permian-Triassic Boundary

Oct 31, 2020

Question about world average temperatures 1880- early 20th century

Oct 28, 2020

M 5.6 - 10 km WSW of Hafnarfjörður, Iceland

Oct 24, 2020

Mw 7.5 South of Alaskan Peninsula

Oct 20, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments