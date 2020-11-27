November 27, 2020

Researchers fabricate co-doped aluminosilicate fiber with high laser stability for multi-kW level laser

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers Fabricate Co-doped Aluminosilicate Fiber with High Laser Stability for Multi-kW Level Laser
Schematic diagram of MOPA configuration. Credit: XIOPM

Multi-kilowatt (kW) (≥3kW) level fiber lasers with high stability are significant in many applications, and Yb-doped fiber is the key device in such fiber lasers. The incredible advances of the past few decades in fiber fabrication technology have led to an exponential increase in the output power of continuous-wave (CW) fiber lasers. However, with further scaling the output power, photodarkening (PD) was found to be one of the critical limit factors for long-term laser reliability under multi kW level output power.

PD effect is manifested as an evolution process of pump-induced excess loss depending on pump power and dopant concentrations. It can be attributed to color centers that derive from the cooperative energy transfer process which is from excited Yb3+ to the atomic defect precursors in the fiber core. Co-doping Ce can strongly improve the PD resistance in Yb/Al co-doped fiber, despite the mechanism of PD resistance realized by co-doping Ce still has not been well understood yet.

SHE Shengfei, together with collaborators from the Xi'an Institute of Optics and Precision Mechanics (XIOPM) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, fabricated a 30/600 active fiber with high laser stability, named as Yb/Ce-AS@LAS fiber by low-temperature chelate gas phase deposition (LT-CGPD) technique to synthetically evaluated Ce addition in multi-kW level Yb doped fiber. And finally, based on the Ce co-doped Yb/Al fiber, they demonstrated an excellent result at 1,079.80 nm. The works were published in the Journal of Lightwave Technology.

The researchers fabricated serial co-doped Yb/Al fibers with gradient Ce concentration and proved that the Ce addition can effectively improve the PD resistance of the fiber.

With the master oscillator power amplifier (MOPA) configuration, they successfully achieved the highest CW laser power of 5.04 kW output at 1079.80 nm with a slope efficiency of 81.1%. Simultaneously, the long-term stability of high-power fiber amplifiers was effectively improved at the same time, indicating the suppressing effects of Ce addition on PD and additional thermal load.

They didn't only break a fiber power record, but also paved a way towards better commercial high- fiber lasers, based on the self-made Yb/Ce co-doped aluminosilicate fiber fabricated by LT-CGPD technique.

Explore further

Ultraviolet laser induces color centers in ytterbium-doped silica glasses
More information: Shengfei She et al. Yb/Ce Codoped Aluminosilicate Fiber With High Laser Stability for Multi-kW Level Laser, Journal of Lightwave Technology (2020). DOI: 10.1109/JLT.2020.3019740
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Researchers fabricate co-doped aluminosilicate fiber with high laser stability for multi-kW level laser (2020, November 27) retrieved 27 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-fabricate-co-doped-aluminosilicate-fiber-high.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

From Micro to Macro physics (Emergence)

12 hours ago

Water analogy in Particle Physics

Nov 25, 2020

Why find the highest order maxima/minima in slit equations?

Nov 25, 2020

Emergence of Complexity and Life

Nov 24, 2020

Can we ignite Jupiter?

Nov 24, 2020

A mathematical description of the physics behind Aurora?

Nov 23, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments