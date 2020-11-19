November 19, 2020

Increasing diversity and community participation in environmental engineering

by Mary Ann Liebert, Inc

Black, Hispanic, and Native American students and faculty are largely underrepresented in environmental engineering programs in the United States. A pathway for increasing diversity and community participation in the environmental engineering discipline is proposed in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Engineering Science.

"As a community, environmental engineering professors must examine all aspects of academic institutions to combat systemic racism, including teaching, research and university administration. This article presents a for expanding the horizons of students and fostering faculty careers in a way that advances our mission," says Catherine A. Peters, Ph.D., Editor-in-Chief of Environmental Engineering Science and Professor, Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering, Princeton University.

Lupita Montoya, University of Colorado Boulder, and coauthors propose exposing students to community-based participatory methods, establishing action research groups for faculty, and broadening the definition of research impact to improve tenure promotion experiences for minority faculty.

More information: Lupita D. Montoya et al, Environmental Engineering for the 21st Century: Increasing Diversity and Community Participation to Achieve Environmental and Social Justice, Environmental Engineering Science (2020). DOI: 10.1089/ees.2020.0148
